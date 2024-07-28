Liverpool’s Ben Doak is attracting interest from a number of Premier League clubs, with the Reds considering a loan move for the winger.

Two years ago, the 18-year-old signed for Liverpool from Celtic and quickly became one of the most exciting prospects at the club.

After injury halted his progress in the second half of last season, he is back with the first-team squad in pre-season but could be sent out on loan.

According to multiple reporters, including the Athletic‘s James Pearce, “Doak is attracting interest from a number of Premier League clubs as Liverpool consider sanctioning a loan move for him this season.”

These clubs include newly-promoted Southampton and Leicester, who are said to be among those keen to secure the winger.

Liverpool fly back from their US tour on August 4 and Doak will sit down with Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes to discuss his next steps then.

Last season, Jurgen Klopp awarded Doak four starts before the youngster required surgery on a knee problem.

He took his time to get back to fitness and fought his way into contention to play at Euro 2024, but a late injury setback meant Scotland manager Steve Clarke couldn’t select him.

Doak is back for pre-season, though, and from his showing against Real Betis, he appears to have kept his effortless ability to glide past opposition players like they aren’t there.

Doak tends to play as a right winger and is able to cut inside onto his stronger left foot when approaching the penalty area.

While Slot opted to play Doak in the second half against Betis, he started the Scot in Liverpool’s behind-closed-doors match against Preston, earlier in July.

Would a loan be best for Doak?

While Doak would expect to pick up some minutes for Liverpool across the course of the season, his development may move more quickly elsewhere.

A move to Leicester, for instance, would see him play more regularly but still maintain the level of opposition he would be coming up against as a Premier League player.

In the long term, he will be looking to succeed Mo Salah as Liverpool’s first-choice right-winger, but he does face competition in that area.

At the moment, he is above fellow youngster Kaide Gordon in the pecking order for that spot, but could also see his future threatened by new signings.

Doak is a player of undoubted quality and is one of the most exciting young talents we’ve seen at Liverpool in recent years.

Now, he and the club must decide whether his progression would be served best on Merseyside or on loan.