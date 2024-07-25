Former Liverpool midfielder Javier Mascherano has branded the chaotic scenes at the end of Argentina’s Olympics football match against Morocco as a “circus.”

On Wednesday, there were bizarre events at Saint-Etienne’s Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, as an Argentina side, managed by Mascherano, lost 2-1 to Morocco in their opening group match of the 2024 Olympics.

In the 16th minute of injury time, Cristian Medina thought he had scored a last-ditch equaliser after an astonishing run of events inside the box, which included the ball striking the woodwork twice.

The supposed goal triggered bottles and cups to be thrown by fans onto the pitch, as well as a flare that landed near Argentina’s coaching staff and substitutes.

As riot police lined up around the edge of the pitch, the referee took the players off the field at 4.05pm (BST), with time still left on the clock.

Play didn’t resume for almost two hours, by which time spectators had been told to leave the stadium.

When the game did restart, Argentina had to again press for a goal, as shortly before the match got back underway, the equaliser was ruled out by the video assistant referee for an offside infraction by the scorer.

After their 2-1 loss, coach Mascherano, who won Olympic gold for his nation in 2004 and 2008, described the events as a “circus.”

Quoted by BBC Sport, he said: “I have not been a coach for long, but never in my career as a player have I seen a situation like that.

“It is a circus but that is how it is, we cannot control it.

“I told the boys that now we need to look forward, try to get the six points that will allow us to qualify and that all this should fill us with energy and anger for what we have ahead of us.

“It is a disgrace that this should happen and poison the tournament. This wouldn’t even happen in a neighbourhood tournament. It’s pathetic.

“Beyond the Olympic spirit, the organisation needs to be up to standard and at the moment, unfortunately, it is not.”

The tournament organisers’ statement read: “The football match between Argentina and Morocco at the Saint-Etienne Stadium was suspended due to a pitch invasion by a small number of spectators.

“The match then restarted and was able to conclude safely. Paris 2024 is working with the relevant stakeholders to understand the causes and identify appropriate actions.”

Argentina Men’s next matches are against Iraq on July 27, then Ukraine on July 30.