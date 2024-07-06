After six years on Liverpool’s books without a single appearance at any level, 24-year-old Anderson Arroyo has completed a permanent transfer to end his long cycle of loan spells.

The Colombian signed for the club as an 18-year-old in 2018 from Colombian side Fortaleza, and in the years since has never featured for the club but has instead been sent on eight different loan spells.

A contract extension signed in 2022 allowed him to stay at Anfield until next summer, but he has now officially joined Spanish side Burgos CF, reportedly on a three-year deal.

After resolving the final details of the deal, Arroyo now joins the club he spent the second half of 2023/24 with.

Arroyo made 16 appearances for Burgos last season and clearly made an impression as their sporting director, Michu, was the one conducting the deal.

If you’re wondering why the 24-year-old had not been able to either play or ever really train with Liverpool, it was due to his inability to secure a UK work permit.

A move this summer enabled Liverpool to collect a transfer fee, though it will be for a small amount you expect, and it gives the defender the chance to settle in one place after so many years on the move.

He spent six of his eight loan spells while on Liverpool’s books in Spain – with Salamanca, Mirandes, Alaves, Andorra and Burgos – but also played for clubs in Belgium and the Czech Republic.

Burgos play in the second tier of Spanish football and have valued Arroyo’s versatility across the backline, which enables him to be utilised at right-back, left-back and centre-back.

All the best for the future, Anderson!