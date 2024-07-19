Liverpool are yet to unveil their alternate kits for the 2024/25 season, but the club have just revealed another new goalkeeper kit during an overseas fixture.

The Reds wore their home kit for the new campaign on the final day of last season, with an eye-catching red design featuring yellow pinstripes.

That 2-0 win over Wolves saw Alisson wear his new black goalkeeper kit, with an all-over pattern in line with Nike’s new Gardien V template for 2024/25.

But while Liverpool will not unveil their away and third kits for the campaign until later in the summer, another goalkeeper kit has already been spotted.

Youngster Kornel Misciur donned an all-green kit, based on the same template as the home kit, for the Liverpool U19s’ opening clash of the Bundesliga Cup in Germany.

The 17-year-old, who had trained with the first team throughout the early weeks of pre-season, started in the clash with Hoffenheim on Friday afternoon.

And with the opposition wearing their traditional blue home kit, the decision was made to wear the alternate green goalkeeper kit – which is likely to accompany the away kit upon release.

A youthful Liverpool squad is currently out in Schwabisch Hall, a city in the south of Germany, as they pit themselves against youth sides from the country.

They are the only non-German team taking part in the Bundesliga Cup, with further fixtures scheduled against Eintracht Frankfurt and St Pauli on Saturday.

Spf Schwabisch Hall, Stuttgart, Schalke and Hertha Berlin are also involved, with the tournament to conclude with a knockout stage on Sunday.

Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s side will then head for a training camp at Bayern Munich’s youth facility, with a friendly pencilled in against their youngsters.