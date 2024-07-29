Harvey Elliott is enjoying his pre-season under Arne Slot and thinks Liverpool can adapt “very quickly” to the head coach’s “very elegant” style.

While Jurgen Klopp and Slot both hold similar footballing philosophies, their approach to attacking has its differences.

Liverpool’s players are now learning to embrace their new coach’s style, which Elliott described as “very elegant” and he is excited to implement on the pitch.

The 21-year-old said: “The style of play is a lot different. It’s more about in possession, you know, the players are really excited, certain patterns and the way we play, you know.

“It’s got a good buzz around the team. The lads are really excited to try and apply it in the games.”

Elaborating on the new approach, Elliott added: “Very elegant, Dutch style. It’s very, very nice.

“You just need to keep building on it, keep training it as well because it’s a different style of play for us and see where it gets us.”

While the players are clearly optimistic about the new, less direct approach to attacking, it will take time to adapt.

When asked how long he thinks the new tactics will take to learn, Elliott replied: “I think very quickly, to be honest.

“I think we’ve seen this in the last game, there were certain moments where it was full flowing and the football was amazing, but it’s pre-season you know.

“It’s only the first couple of games and it’s gonna take a while to get into it, but as I say, we just need to keep trusting what they’re teaching us, what they’re coaching us, and you know, make sure we keep going and don’t get frustrated if things don’t work out.

“It’s new. We just need to, as I say, keep trusting it.”

Elliott isn’t the only player excited by Slot’s football, with fellow young midfielder Curtis Jones also seeing the benefits of a change.

Unfortunately for the Liverpudlian, injury forced him off after half an hour of the friendly against Real Betis.

Before that, though, he explained: “The principles are the same, but I feel that now the centre-mids are going to be more the heart of the team.

“Mo is still going to get his goals, but in terms of our build-up, it’s how comfortable and calm we have to be and play more as a team.

“We’re not in a rush to attack, we want to have the ball and break teams down and that gives us a chance, if we give the ball way, we can go and press.

“I feel in the past it was a rush to get the ball back and it was a little bit too direct, up and down, up and down.

“Now it’s going to be where he wants us to have all the ball and just completely kill teams.”

While the new system will suit some of the current squad, others may find themselves struggling. Wataru Endo is one of those who appears to have been better suited to Klopp’s style.

Liverpool have rejected an £11.8 million bid for Endo from Marseille, but “a higher offer could tempt the Reds to sell,” reported David Lynch.

It is early days yet, but for many players, it will be a case of change or leave. Elliott, though, is a figure who Liverpool will hope to have around for many years to come.