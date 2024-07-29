Liverpool have rejected the latest offer for centre-back Sepp van den Berg from PSV Eindhoven, with the club “holding firm” on a player they could still keep.

Van den Berg has attracted interest from a number of clubs in England, Germany and the Netherlands this summer, after returning from a loan spell at Mainz.

The 22-year-old has been open in his desire for game time under Arne Slot, explaining that if he is not afforded that at Liverpool he would prefer to move on.

However, he has also expressed concern over the club’s price tag, telling journalists at the weekend that £20 million is “majorly high.”

Liverpool have now rejected what is believed to be the first bid from PSV – Van den Berg’s strongest suitors – with Eindhovens Dagblad reporting that this was worth upwards of €10 million (£8.4m).

Along with an up-front fee of €10 million, it is explained the PSV offered “slightly higher” than €2 million (£1.7m) in further add-ons.

However, the Reds are said to be “holding firm” on their valuation, which is claimed in the Netherlands to be €20 million (£16.9m) rather than £20 million.

Journalist Rik Elfrink argues that it “does not seem inconceivable” that PSV will increase the package to around €15 million (£12.6m), though it seems unlikely still that this would be accepted.

Slot is yet to even make a final decision on whether Van den Berg will stay or go, with the Dutchman one of his first-choice centre-backs so far in pre-season.

That comes in the absence of Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez, with Van den Berg expected to keep his place next to Jarell Quansah in the friendly against Arsenal on Wednesday night.

PSV “want to make quick progress” as they seek a new addition at centre-back, and “it is unclear whether the club is prepared to wait very long for Van den Berg.”

But any move for the young defender is unlikely to be permitted until late in the summer, with Slot’s internationals not set to rejoin the squad until next week.

The transfer window is open until September 2 in the Netherlands – two days later than the Premier League – but PSV’s season kicks off with the Johan Cruijff Shield against Feyenoord on August 4.

Their Eredivisie campaign then begins on August 10 against RKC Waalwijk, by which point Liverpool will not even have concluded their pre-season.

Liverpool have also rejected a bid worth £11.2 million for Wataru Endo, though the midfielder could still leave the club.