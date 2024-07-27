With Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg touted with a move away this summer, the Dutchman has explained his stance and what it would take to stay.

Van den Berg is among the most coveted players in Arne Slot‘s squad in the current transfer window, with a variety of clubs chasing his signature.

That clubs after an open admission from the Dutchman that he was looking to leave, having failed to break through under previous manager Jurgen Klopp.

But with a change in the dugout and, so far this summer, an upgrade in his role – leapfrogging Nat Phillips as a starting centre-back in the absence of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate – that may have shifted.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the 1-0 friendly win over Real Betis, Van den Berg was asked about his future.

“I’m still a Liverpool player. I enjoy it here, really,” he insisted.

"It's one of the biggest if not the biggest club in the world so if it's here it's my dream" ? Sepp van den Berg is hoping he can get game time at Liverpool this season ? pic.twitter.com/omNGnNrGeS — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 27, 2024

“It’s been a very nice pre-season. Of course, new coach, like new era starts, fresh training, new style of play. I really like it.

“For me, it’s just about game time and, at the moment, I’m getting it here.

“So I’m happy at the moment, but like I said, it’s still early. You never know what can happen, but for me the most important thing is playing.

“If I can do it here, there’s no better place. It’s one of the biggest, if not the biggest, clubs in the world, so if it’s here, it’s my dream.

“But for me, the most important thing is playing, so I will see what happens.”

Van den Berg has laid out his expectations, then, with game time paramount, and if Slot can provide that at Liverpool, he would be happy to stay.

Of course, with Van Dijk, Konate, Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez all vying for a place in the side too, there is no guarantee he will be a starter.

But as part of the first group back for pre-season at the AXA Training Centre earlier this month – and having even met with Slot in his hometown of Zwolle beforehand – there has been an opportunity for the 22-year-old to impress.

“I’m a little bit lucky that a lot of players are still away [after] the Euros,” Van den Berg smiled.

“But for me, it’s a good thing. I played 45 the first game [against Preston at the AXA], 60 in this one, I hope to make more minutes even in the next two games.

“For me, it’s perfect. I can show myself in training, in the games, get game time, get rhythm, so it’s been very good.”

He added: “At a club like this, at this level, you have to be patient. I’ve been here now for five years, time flies.

“Of course, I’ve been away [on loan] quite a lot, but for me they were perfect steps, gaining experience.

“I’ve played a lot of games in the last few years, especially at centre-back. I came here very, very young, so for me to go out a few times, it was perfect.

“Now to be here, feeling ready, feeling good. I think it was very good.”