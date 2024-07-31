Multiple injury issues have meant it has been a long couple of years for Kaide Gordon, but with a new coach and fresh bill of health, the winger has declared, “I’m back.”

After breaking into the first team and even starting a League Cup semi-final at Arsenal in 2022, Gordon was hit by an 18-month injury layoff due to a series of musculoskeletal issues.

“It’s definitely the hardest time I’ve been through, but when you’re coming towards the end of it, you start to feel like you can see the end of the tunnel,” the 19-year-old told LFC.

He made his return to the first team in December, with a Europa League start against LASK, and has spent the last few months regaining his match sharpness.

Discussing his first pre-season for two years, Gordon commented: “I’ve been out for a while so it’s just good to get back around it and get up to the rhythm, so I’m enjoying it.

“You don’t realise when you’re in it, how much you miss it when you’re out of it, to be fair. Obviously it’s just good to be back involved in it, to be honest.”

The winger is still just 19 years old and has been heavily involved with the senior squad so far under Arne Slot – he played the second half against Preston and the last 30 minutes of Liverpool’s win vs. Real Betis.

“It has been good, a different experience obviously with a new coach, but it’s good to get away with the lads and I’ve enjoyed it so far, it’s been good,” Gordon said.

“It’s definitely different to how the old gaffer was, but I’m enjoying it so far and I’ll just see how the season goes, to be honest.

“I’ve been speaking to John (Heitinga) quite a lot, he’s helping me with my finishing and all kinds of stuff like that, my positioning.

“It’s definitely different but I’m enjoying it.”

Behind Mo Salah, Gordon and fellow youngster Ben Doak have been vying for a spot on the right wing. There have been rumours that either could go on loan this season.

The No.49 continued: “Just get minutes, to be honest, wherever it is. Just hopefully get minutes.

“I feel like I need to get a good run of games this season so I can get back up to speed with everything and get back to where I was beforehand.”

Gordon is among several of the squad to have sounded optimistic about Liverpool’s future under Slot, and he will have long-term ambitions of replacing Salah on the right.