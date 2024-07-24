Nearing eight years on from the goal that made him Liverpool’s youngest-ever goalscorer, Ben Woodburn has joined a new club less than an hour from Anfield.

At 17 years, one month and 14 days old, Woodburn scored to help clinch a 2-0 win over Leeds in the League Cup back in 2016, becoming the youngest player to ever score for the club.

Almost eight years later, that record still stands, despite efforts from Kaide Gordon (17 years, three months, four days) and Ki-Jana Hoever (17 years, eight months, seven days) breaking the top five since.

But Woodburn’s time at Liverpool itself ended in 2022, with a free transfer to Preston, joining the Championship club after a number of loans.

And after 64 appearances for North End in two seasons, the now 24-year-old is on the move again this summer, released as a free agent.

Tuesday saw Woodburn confirmed to have signed for nearby Salford City, the club owned by members of Man United‘s much-vaunted ‘Class of 92’.

The attacking midfielder has signed a two-year contract with the League Two side, reuniting with manager Karl Robinson, who he worked with at Oxford United.

Their association goes back much further, though, with Robinson coaching Woodburn as an eight-year-old while he was an academy coach at Liverpool.

“Obviously, I have a bit of a connection as I played under the gaffer at Oxford, me and him got on really well, and it was a bit of a pull to come here with him also being the manager,” Woodburn said on his move.

“I really enjoyed my time under Karl, it was a shame it got cut short with an injury that I had, but, I am just really excited to get back playing under him.

“I just want to create chances and score goals, hopefully our playing style will be fun for the fans, and hopefully we will have some good games.

“Most teams that I have been at, we’ve been pushing for the top end of the table, so hopefully we can do that here and get Salford back where they should be, near the top of the table.”

Woodburn’s career has been unfortunately blighted by a series of injuries, and while he may not yet be playing at the heights projected of him upon his breakthrough at Liverpool, he has forged an admirable path.

Ahead of his 25th birthday in October, he has played 140 games for six different clubs, as well as earning 11 caps for Wales.