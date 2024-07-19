Two Liverpool players are in line to leave the club this summer, while Adrien Rabiot’s chances of joining the Reds have been assessed.

Williams & Koumetio likely to leave

According to The Athletic‘s James Pearce, Liverpool pair Rhys Williams and Billy Koumetio could both leave the club before next season gets underway.

The centre-back duo are weighing up interest from numerous clubs, with Williams wanted by clubs in League One as well as in Turkiye.

Meanwhile, Koumetio could move to Scotland or France ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, with his last Reds appearance coming back in December 2021.

Dundee United had been credited with an interest in the Frenchman, though that has since been played down.

It feels like the right time for both players to leave Liverpool, with their first-team chances slim to none.

Adrien Rabiot has been linked with a move to Liverpool – here’s why the free agent is unlikely to join

Newcastle‘s money chief Darren Eales has now delivered his verdict on Anthony Gordon joining Liverpool, saying he expects him to stay put

Here’s what Alexis Mac Allister has said after Enzo Fernandez’s racist chant backlash – it’s not a great look, is it?

Liverpool midfielder Luca Stephenson, who was on loan at League Two side AFC Barrow last season, is now part of Arne Slot‘s pre-season squad

Liverpool have just very quietly revealed another new kit for the 2024/25 season – what do you think of the new goalkeeper strip?

Slot oversaw his first friendly as Liverpool head coach on Friday, with 25 players featuring ina 1-0 loss to Preston (LFC)

Liverpool face a tough decision over the future of midfielder Tom Hill, who has been cut from Slot’s pre-season squad (TIA)

A very young Liverpool U19s side lost their opening game of the Bundesliga Cup 6-0 to Hoffenheim – with neither Rio Ngumoha or Alvin Ayman, new signings this summer, involved

The Friedkin Group’s takeover of Everton has collapsed, due to concerns about their debt to previous proposed buyers 777 Partners (The Athletic)

Former Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno has joined Serie A side Como on a one-year deal. Best of luck! (Como Football)

Man United are said to have agreed personal terms with PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte. They’re making moves this summer! (Fabrizio Romano)

Van Dijk loving life!

We already know how impossibly cool Virgil van Dijk is, and he’s now shared photos of himself during his time off, hanging out with the likes of LeBron James, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre!

Liverpool’s official YouTube channel has shared some great behind-the-scenes footage of the media day at the AXA Training Centre…