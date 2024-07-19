With France midfielder Adrien Rabiot released by Juventus, Liverpool have been touted as one of the most likely destinations for the high-profile free agent.

Rabiot has entered the market as a free agent this week, after Juventus announced that he was being released after five years with the club.

The 29-year-old’s terms expired on July 1 and the Serie A side opted not to enter talks over a new deal.

Since then, a number of reports in Italy have alleged that Liverpool were making a move for the Frenchman, with Alfredo Pedulla of La TV Dello Sport claiming talks.

??? Adrien Rabiot, set to leave Juventus and pick new club as free agent this summer. Unless something crazy happens, he’s not gonna sign new deal at Juventus despite the proposal. ?? Rabiot’s camp, already in contact with several clubs over next move. pic.twitter.com/osMhHV6CNM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 17, 2024

Earlier this week, journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that Rabiot is “already in contact with several clubs,” while Daniele Longo of CalcioMercato.com claimed that Liverpool, Arsenal and Man United had open negotiations.

That has already led to headlines in the likes of the Liverpool Echo and the Mirror, with speculation mounting over whether the midfielder could be a target.

Of course, any deal for Rabiot is highly unlikely and the sources cited should be considered dubious to say the least.

Historic links

This is not the first time Liverpool have been linked with Rabiot, with reports speculating over a move for the France international as far back as 2017.

At the time, he was with Paris Saint-Germain, but links came after he expressed his childhood love for the Reds and his desire to play in the Premier League.

“I would love to play in the Premier League,” he told RMC Sport at the time.

“There’s not necessarily any club in particular, even though when I was young I was a big Liverpool fan.”

The following year, French journalist Julien Laurens, writing for ESPN FC, claimed that contact had been made over a free transfer in 2019, with his deal at PSG running out at the end of the season.

No move transpired, with Rabiot instead joining Juventus and going on to play 212 times for the Turin club, winning four trophies including Serie A in his first campaign.

He has been regularly linked with a move to the Premier League since, including repeated claims involving Liverpool, but those never bore fruit.

Why Liverpool are unlikely to sign Rabiot

While it is possible that he makes the switch to England this summer, there is little chance he will arrive at Anfield – not least due to his age, with Rabiot turning 30 next year.

With Michael Edwards back at the helm as CEO of football at Fenway Sports Group and the like-minded Richard Hughes in as sporting director, Liverpool are likely to shift even further towards youth and upside in the transfer market.

Furthermore, while Rabiot’s reported wage demands of around £150,000 per week would not be prohibitive, it is doubtful that he would command a regular starting role as a natural No. 8.

Arne Slot already has the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Ryan Gravenberch among his options for the advanced midfield positions.

Any new arrival in midfield is expected to be more of a natural No. 6, to compete with defensive midfielder Wataru Endo.

Ongoing links with Liverpool come at a time when Rabiot’s agent, mother Veronique, will be working tirelessly to not only find a new club for her client, but also the best deal financially.

He simply would not make business sense for the Reds, regardless of his status as a free agent – with any transfer subject to a sizeable signing-on fee.