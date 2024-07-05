★ PREMIUM
Slot’s presser, transfer hints & Mac Allister extends absence – Latest Liverpool FC News

Arne Slot impressed in his first-ever press conference as Liverpool manager on Friday, with the Dutchman dominating the day’s news.

 

Slot’s first press conference

  • Slot has explained his ‘preferred formation’ as a manager, joking about one piece of 4-2-3-1 ‘analysis’. He’s got a good sense of humour!
  • Liverpool are set to announce two new coaching staff members “soon,” a boost knowing the number of vacancies that remain in the wake of Jurgen Klopp‘s exit
  • Slot is embracing the challenge as Klopp’s successor, he sees it as an opportunity to win and we like the sound of that
  • From confidence to keeping things private, we learned four key things about the new head coach as he fronted the press for the first times as Reds boss

 

4 other things: Hughes on transfers & Macca’s return date

KIRKBY, ENGLAND - Friday, July 5, 2024: Liverpool's new head coach Arne Slott (L) and Sporting Director Richard Hughes are presented at a photo call at the club's AXA Training Centre. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes expects ANOTHER quiet month of transfers – he was equally impressive in today’s press conference
  • What is the pre-season lactate test and why do Liverpool do it? All is revealed HERE!

 

Latest Liverpool FC News

KIRKBY, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 3, 2022: Liverpool's Francis Gyimah during the Under-18 Premier League Cup match between Liverpool FC Under-18's and Tottenham Hotspur FC Under-18's at the Liverpool Academy. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

  • Former Liverpool youngster Francis Gyimah, who departed this summer, has joined Stoke and will be part of their under-21s squad

  • Hull are eyeing a move for Reds teenager Zac Jagielka, with the Wales under-17s striker keen on a long-term switch to the Championship club (Hull Daily Mail)

  • Peterborough United are set to take on Liverpool’s in a behind-closed doors friendly at U21s level on Saturday, July 29

  • Former Liverpool youngster Mateusz Musialowski is reported to be wanted by a number of clubs in Serie A this summer as he looks to kick on in his career (Goal)

 

Other chat from elsewhere

GELSENKIRCHEN, GERMANY - Sunday, June 30, 2024: England's goal-scorer Jude Bellingham applauds the supporters after the UEFA Euro 2024 Round of 16 match between England and Slovakia at the Arena AufSchalke. England won 2-1 after extra-time. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Jude Bellingham is free to play in England’s Euro 2024 quarter-final clash with Switzerland on Saturday, following a one-match suspended ban and fine for a gesture he made against Slovakia (BBC Sport)

  • Speaking of gestures, Turkey defender Merih Demiral has received a two-match ban for making an ultra-nationalist salute during the 2-1 over Austria (BBC Sport)

 

Tweet of the day…

Eight players were named for a return to pre-season on Friday but there were more at the AXA than that, and Slot got to know them…

 

Two heavyweight Euro 2024 quarter-final clashes..

GELSENKIRCHEN, GERMANY - Wednesday, June 26, 2024: Portugal's substitute Diogo Jota before the UEFA Euro 2024 Group F match between Georgia and Portugal at the Arena AufSchalke. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Tonight sees a couple of Euro 2024 quarter-final crackers take place, as Spain take on hosts Germany (5pm BST), and Portugal battle France (8pm).

The latter pits Diogo Jota and Ibrahima Konate up against each other, although both are expected to be on the substitutes’ bench.

