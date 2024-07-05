Arne Slot impressed in his first-ever press conference as Liverpool manager on Friday, with the Dutchman dominating the day’s news.

Slot’s first press conference

Slot has explained his ‘preferred formation’ as a manager, joking about one piece of 4-2-3-1 ‘analysis’. He’s got a good sense of humour!

Liverpool are set to announce two new coaching staff members “soon,” a boost knowing the number of vacancies that remain in the wake of Jurgen Klopp‘s exit

Slot is embracing the challenge as Klopp’s successor, he sees it as an opportunity to win and we like the sound of that

From confidence to keeping things private, we learned four key things about the new head coach as he fronted the press for the first times as Reds boss

4 other things: Hughes on transfers & Macca’s return date

Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes expects ANOTHER quiet month of transfers – he was equally impressive in today’s press conference

Alexis Mac Allister assisted AND then scored in a penalty shootout as Argentina reached the semi-finals of Copa America – it means he will be in the last group of players to return for pre-season

Kostas Tsimikas was energetic on the first day of pre-season, as Slot greeted the likes of Fabio Carvalho and Harvey Elliott – it’s good to have the players back!

What is the pre-season lactate test and why do Liverpool do it? All is revealed HERE!

Latest Liverpool FC News

Former Liverpool youngster Francis Gyimah, who departed this summer, has joined Stoke and will be part of their under-21s squad

Hull are eyeing a move for Reds teenager Zac Jagielka, with the Wales under-17s striker keen on a long-term switch to the Championship club (Hull Daily Mail)

Peterborough United are set to take on Liverpool’s in a behind-closed doors friendly at U21s level on Saturday, July 29

Former Liverpool youngster Mateusz Musialowski is reported to be wanted by a number of clubs in Serie A this summer as he looks to kick on in his career (Goal)

Other chat from elsewhere

Jude Bellingham is free to play in England’s Euro 2024 quarter-final clash with Switzerland on Saturday, following a one-match suspended ban and fine for a gesture he made against Slovakia (BBC Sport)

Speaking of gestures, Turkey defender Merih Demiral has received a two-match ban for making an ultra-nationalist salute during the 2-1 over Austria (BBC Sport)

Newcastle and Everton are said to be eyeing a move for former Liverpool midfielder Arthur Melo (Marca)

Tweet of the day…

Eight players were named for a return to pre-season on Friday but there were more at the AXA than that, and Slot got to know them…

It's good to be back ? pic.twitter.com/CrjuHvxquu — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 5, 2024

Two heavyweight Euro 2024 quarter-final clashes..

Tonight sees a couple of Euro 2024 quarter-final crackers take place, as Spain take on hosts Germany (5pm BST), and Portugal battle France (8pm).

The latter pits Diogo Jota and Ibrahima Konate up against each other, although both are expected to be on the substitutes’ bench.