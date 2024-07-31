Liverpool take on Arsenal in their second pre-season friendly in the USA. Here’s how to watch on TV and online.

With Diogo Jota returning, Liverpool have moved one step closer to a team that may resemble how they will line up against Ipswich on August 17.

For this match, he is the only new addition as Arne Slot further assesses his options ahead of the new season.

There should be a full house at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia for this friendly.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of kickoff.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The game gets underway at 12.30am Thursday (BST) – or 7.30pm in Philadelphia, 7.30pm in New York, 4.30pm in Los Angeles, 9.30am (Thursday) in Sydney, 3.30am (Thursday) in Dubai and 2.30am (Thursday) in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Arsenal is being shown live on LFCTV in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Arsenal and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Arsenal is being shown live on ESPN+ and fuboTV in the US, which is available to live stream here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Arsenal and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Worldwide

Fans outside of the UK can watch Liverpool vs. Arsenal on LFCTV GO here, with a full match replay and highlights also available after the game.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ second pre-season fixture on the following channels worldwide:

Cytavision on the Go, Cytavision Sports 7, beIN Sports Connect Hong Kong, LFCTV, VG+, Betis TV, ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App, arsenal.com

