We all know who Arne Slot has replaced at Liverpool, but his job extends beyond just stepping out of a daunting shadow – and supporters were not short on advice for the Dutchman.

The 45-year-old swapped Feyenoord for Liverpool in the summer, arriving with the backing of his predecessor and to open-armed Reds who are eagerly awaiting to see what he brings to the club.

Slot has proven charismatic and respectful so far, with his quiet conviction noticeable in his media duties to date – but one cannot forget this is only the start of his biggest challenge yet.

So, with a huge task ahead of him, This Is Anfield asked fans for the one piece of advice they would give to the new head coach across our social media platforms – we were not short on answers!

As expected, some were deep and meaningful, and others had a little more fun with their suggestions.

To ease him in…

? What is one piece of advice you would give to Arne Slot at #LFC ? pic.twitter.com/OArLwORv6q — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) July 8, 2024

Perhaps in a nod to not take everything too seriously, many were quick give tips on places to eat, 12.30pm kicks off, and how to handle ticket sales despite having enough credits to get one in the front row!

“Get used to playing early Saturday and don’t expect anyone to change it no matter how much you complain, how right you are that it isn’t fair, or how little Pickford’s arms are.” – @WyoOldBull on X

“Get a bobble hat it’s cold in Merseyside in winter.” – Robert Kirk on Facebook

“Sunscreen for his head. I reckon that’s the only thing I’ll know better than him.” – Sarah Wick on Facebook

“Don’t write [Man] City off even if they are 50 points behind.” – @cha0tic_1 on X

“To def[initely] try the kebab tray at The Britannia chipper in Croxteth. Absolutely delicious.” – Dan Smyth on Facebook

“Do everything Southgate doesn’t do.” – @underwoodtom789 on Instagram

“Don’t give up when the message says ‘over an hour'[in the ticket queue!]” – @LoweyLtd on X

And now hit him with the hard stuff…

The Liverpool job is more than the players on the pitch, and fans were quick to encourage him to make connections with the city and them with some brilliant words – and they’d also like to see focus move away from Klopp:

“Your job is bigger than the team. It’s the city. It’s what Liverpool means to the world of football. Win the hearts and minds of the fans. Integrate yourself into the city. Klopp was brilliant at that.” – Andy Mayock on Facebook

“Cherish your job, connect with the Scousers and be honest no matter how painful that could be sometimes.” – Harry Vanenburg on Facebook

“Don’t put too much pressure on urself. Taking the Liverpool job after Klopp is very complicated but he wanted to take It. Try and get one trophy at least and top 4 first season minimum.” – @luis_michaelides on Instagram

“Enjoy the journey and welcome to the special family that is Liverpool football club.” – @sijouk40 on Instagram

“Tell the media to stop asking Klopp questions now. It is his club and team now. Klopp will forever be a legend but Slot needs space of his own.” – @mizgans on X

“Try limit the Jurgen chat and move forward most of the conversations refer back to Jurgen. I’d like to hear more detail on what Arne’s plans are more detail not just top level General statements he’s our head coach lets hear what the plan is to bridge the gap from last season.” – @The_Upper_Tier on X

“Play all players in their natural position.” – Domnick Amatya no Facebook

“Play Darwin and Gakpo in their preferred positions!” – 1amnam on Instagram

“Do it your style get behind the fans and will back you all the way, be yourself, treat the team well, good things will happen.” – Nicholas Brooks on Facebook

“Stay humble but with a touch of humour and we’ll love you. Win and we’ll carry you on our shoulders.” – @RogerHu08680547 on X

And words from a legend…

Ian Rush had some advice to pass on when he recently spoke to This Is Anfield, some for the head coach and some directed at the fans:

“Hopefully we will be extending this [Anfield museum] in another five years. You know, that’d make a more successful Liverpool. You know, I think he has his own ways and he knows what to do. “Similar to Jurgen when he first came in, he knows about the club’s history, he knows about the supporters and that you need to win games. It’s not going to be easy boots to fill, but he’s in a good position, he’s got some great young players there. “After this pre-season, I think he will know what to do. Don’t judge him on pre-season results because it’s completely different, Ipswich Town away, the first game of the season, is what we would be looking at.”

A lot of advice for Slot, if you have anything more to add let us know in the comments section below!