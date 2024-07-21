Despite the ex-England manager failing to get the best out of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool’s vice-captain has given a glowing review of Gareth Southgate.

Southgate left his position as England manager on Tuesday, calling time on an eight-year run that saw him lead the country to two major finals.

Defeat in successive Euro finals left the 53-year-old to decide that it was “time for change,” with the FA now posting a job advert for his successor.

Though he enjoyed relative success in his role with the Three Lions, Southgate was roundly criticised for his lack of creativity and a loyalty to underperforming players.

Alexander-Arnold was marginalised throughout Southgate’s reign, ending the Euros on the bench after an experiment in midfield, with many of the belief that he would welcome a new manager.

But speaking to the Mirror, the right-back said: “I can only be thankful for every opportunity I have been given and the memories that we have shared.

“I do think Gareth is underrated. I think the England manager’s job is one of the hardest jobs there is.

“You will always be judged, there is always speculation, people always have their opinions. But the way he has driven the team and the environment for the players is there for everyone to see.

“There was unity, everyone came together as a team, but every manager does come in for criticism. The way he dealt with it was incredible and yet again, he got us to a final. It is very intense in tournaments.

“You really get to know everyone around the camp. And you saw what an amazing person Gareth is, he is an amazing man. It was the same on a day-to-day basis with Jurgen Klopp, you see how they handle themselves and others.”

Klopp was touted as a potential successor to Southgate by hopeful fans, but the former Liverpool manager has already ruled himself out of contention.

“I enjoyed every moment I worked with [Klopp], we shared amazing memories, forged an amazing relationship, an amazing bond,” Alexander-Arnold also told the Mirror.

“So of course if that were to happen, we would pick up where we left off.

“[But] I would be surprised if he did take it.

“It was clear when he announced when he was leaving, the conversations I have had with him, everything on social media, he seems to be enjoying his time off, so it would be a huge surprise.”