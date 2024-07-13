It has been 27 years since a Liverpool player last started every game in a single campaign, but does the wait ever stand a chance of ending in the modern era?

Throughout Liverpool’s 132-year history, close to 90 players have ended a season as an everpresent, meaning they started every single game from start to finish.

Four players hold the record for the longest run of starts, and it dates back to the 1983/84 season, when Alan Hansen, Alan Kennedy, Bruce Grobbelaar and Sammy Lee were in the XI 67 times in a row.

Quite the accomplishment and show of durability, especially when you consider it remains the longest campaign in the club’s history, one that saw Joe Fagan‘s side lift the league title, European Cup and League Cup.

The last time the Reds had any everpresents, though, was in 1996/97, when David James and Stig Inge Bjornebye started all 52 matches.

It begs the question of whether we will ever see the feat again, especially in the age of sports science, overwhelming international schedules and early round cup rotation.

The modern era is not quite geared up for it anymore, player welfare has changed significantly.

In saying that, though, Virgil van Dijk did come close in 2018/19. He started 50 of the Reds’ 53 games, with suspension, illness and a knock to blame for him not adding his name to the list.

The Dutchman, however, has been an everpresent for the Reds in the Premier League in both 2018/19 and 2019/20 – the latter of which he played every minute of every game.

He joins an exclusive group, of which Jamie Carragher is part of, thanks to his efforts in the 2004/05 campaign – one that is more memorable for success in another competition!

Liverpool’s former No. 23 was also a league everpresent in 2008/09, a feat accomplished by a total of 14 Reds since the inception of the Premier League in 1992.

Robbie Fowler (1994/95), James (1994/95, 1995/96, 1996/97), Steve McManaman (1995/96), Bjornebye (1996/97), Sami Hyypia (1999/00, 2003/04), Sander Westerveld (2000/01), Markus Babbel (2000/01), Pepe Reina (2007/08, 2008/09, 2009/10, 2010/11), Martin Skrtel (2010/11), Simon Mignolet (2013/14), Alisson (2018/19) and Andy Robertson (2020/21) also make up the list.

So while 38 starts in the Premier League still appears a realistic target, will we see a Liverpool player start every game in every competition in one season ever again?