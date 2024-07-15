Former Liverpool attacker Xherdan Shaqiri has announced his retirement from Switzerland duty, after extending a remarkable goalscoring record at Euro 2024.

Shaqiri helped lead Switzerland to the quarter-finals of this summer’s Euros, only losing out to England on penalties after a valiant display in Germany.

The 32-year-old featured in two of his country’s five games at the tournament, producing a stunning strike in the 1-1 draw with Scotland.

But Monday saw Shaqiri announce his retirement from international football, posting an emotional statement on social media.

Sieben Turniere, viele Tore, 14 Jahre Schweizer A-Nationalmannschaft und unvergessliche Momente. Es ist Zeit, mich von der Nati zu verabschieden. Tolle Erinnerungen bleiben und dafür sage ich euch allen: DANKE, MERCI, GRAZIE, FALEMINDERIT. ????… pic.twitter.com/qT9OoQK79x — Xherdan Shaqiri (@XS_11official) July 15, 2024

“Seven tournaments, many goals, 14 years with the Swiss national team and unforgettable moments,” the Chicago Fire forward wrote.

“It’s time to say goodbye to the national team. Great memories remain and I say to you all: THANK YOU!”

Shaqiri’s retirement comes after he became the only European player to score in each of the last six major tournaments, dating back to the World Cup in 2014.

Cristiano Ronaldo had the opportunity to equal this feat, but the Portugal striker failed to fire in Germany as he dragged his team down with him.

10 – Xherdan Shaqiri scored 10 goals for Switzerland at major tournaments (Euro/World Cup), no other player scored more than six times for the Nati in these competitions. Magician. pic.twitter.com/q3ArYLXgnU — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) July 15, 2024

Shaqiri’s first tournament goals came in a hat-trick in a 3-0 win over Honduras, with his total in the last three World Cups and European Championships standing at 10 goals in 22 games.

In 125 games since his debut for the Swiss national team in 2010, he scored 32 and assisted 34.

Though he only spent three years on Merseyside, Shaqiri remains a cult favourite among Liverpool supporters, not least due to his role in the Champions League comeback over Barcelona in 2019.

He left to join Lyon in a £9.5 million deal in 2021, but only spent six months before transferring to MLS.