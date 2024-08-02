It’s been an underwhelming summer in terms of Liverpool signing players, but the Reds have still had plenty to do in the transfer market, selling six players and sending 14 out on loan.

Liverpool signings

Federico Chiesa – £12.5 million – Juventus

Giorgi Mamardashvili – £29 million – Valencia (arrives next summer)

Liverpool sales

Fabio Carvalho – Brentford – £27.5 million

Sepp van den Berg – Brentford – £25 million

Bobby Clark – Red Bull Salzburg – £10 million

Harvey Blair – Portsmouth – £600,000

Billy Koumetio – Dundee – undisclosed

Anderson Arroyo – Burgos CF – undisclosed

Released by Liverpool

Adrian – Real Betis

Joel Matip – Free agent

Luke Hewitson – Fleetwood

Adam Lewis – Morecambe

Mateusz Musialowski – Omonoia

Melkamu Frauendorf – Hannover 96

Cody Pennington – Birmingham

Francis Gyimah – Stoke

Nathan Giblin – AFC Liverpool

Niall Osborne – 1874 Northwich

Thiago – Retired

Loaned out by Liverpool

All these players have signed season-long loan deals unless otherwise stated.

Giorgi Mamardashvili – Valencia

Stefan Bajcetic – Red Bull Salzburg

Kaide Gordon – Norwich

Ben Doak – Middlesbrough

Luca Stephenson – Dundee United

Calvin Ramsay – Wigan

Luke Chambers – Wigan

Lewis Koumas – Stoke

Owen Beck – Blackburn

Calum Scanlon – Millwall

Nat Phillips – Derby

Marcelo Pitaluga – Livingston

Rhys Williams – Morecambe (To January)

Fabian Mrozek – IF Brommapojkarna (To January)

LFC Women transfers

The Women’s Super League transfer window doesn’t close until September 13 so there could be more business to come from Liverpool Women.

Arrivals pre-August 30:

Olivia Smith from Sporting CP

Cornelia Kapocs from Linkoping FC

Gemma Evans from Man United

Depatures pre-August 30:

Emma Koivisto to AC Milan (contract expired)

Melissa Lawley to Everton (contract expired)

Missy Bo Kearns to Aston Villa