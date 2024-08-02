★ PREMIUM
2 Signings, 6 sales, 14 loans – All Liverpool’s summer transfer deals

It’s been an underwhelming summer in terms of Liverpool signing players, but the Reds have still had plenty to do in the transfer market, selling six players and sending 14 out on loan.

 

Liverpool signings

Juventus’ Federico Chiesa during a Champions League Group H match at Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)

Federico Chiesa – £12.5 million – Juventus

Giorgi Mamardashvili – £29 million – Valencia (arrives next summer)

 

Liverpool sales

COLUMBIA - Saturday, August 3, 2024: Liverpool's Fábio Carvalho during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at the Williams-Brice Stadium on day eleven of the club's pre-season tour of the USA. Liverpool won 3-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Fabio CarvalhoBrentford – £27.5 million

Sepp van den BergBrentford – £25 million

Bobby Clark – Red Bull Salzburg – £10 million

Harvey Blair – Portsmouth – £600,000

Billy Koumetio – Dundee – undisclosed

Anderson Arroyo – Burgos CF – undisclosed

 

Released by Liverpool

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 30, 2023: Liverpool's Joël Matip during the FA Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Adrian – Real Betis

Joel Matip – Free agent

Luke Hewitson – Fleetwood

Adam Lewis – Morecambe

Mateusz Musialowski – Omonoia

Melkamu Frauendorf – Hannover 96

Cody Pennington – Birmingham

Francis Gyimah – Stoke

Nathan Giblin – AFC Liverpool

Niall Osborne – 1874 Northwich

Thiago – Retired

 

Loaned out by Liverpool

PITTSBURGH - Friday, July 26, 2024: Liverpool substitute Stefan Bajcetic during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool and Real Betis Balompié at the Acrisure Stadium on day three of the club's pre-season tour of the USA. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

All these players have signed season-long loan deals unless otherwise stated.

Giorgi Mamardashvili – Valencia

Stefan Bajcetic – Red Bull Salzburg

Kaide GordonNorwich

Ben DoakMiddlesbrough

Luca Stephenson – Dundee United

Calvin Ramsay – Wigan

Luke Chambers – Wigan

Lewis Koumas – Stoke

Owen Beck – Blackburn

Calum Scanlon – Millwall

Nat Phillips – Derby

Marcelo Pitaluga – Livingston

Rhys Williams – Morecambe (To January)

Fabian Mrozek – IF Brommapojkarna (To January)

 

LFC Women transfers

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 15, 2023: Liverpool's Missy Bo Kearns during the FA Women’s Super League game between Liverpool FC Women and Everton FC Women at Anfield. (Pic by Paul Greenwood/Propaganda)

The Women’s Super League transfer window doesn’t close until September 13 so there could be more business to come from Liverpool Women.

Arrivals pre-August 30:

Olivia Smith from Sporting CP

Cornelia Kapocs from Linkoping FC

Gemma Evans from Man United

Depatures pre-August 30:

Emma Koivisto to AC Milan (contract expired)

Melissa Lawley to Everton (contract expired)

Missy Bo Kearns to Aston Villa

