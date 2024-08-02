It’s been an underwhelming summer in terms of Liverpool signing players, but the Reds have still had plenty to do in the transfer market, selling six players and sending 14 out on loan.
Liverpool signings
Federico Chiesa – £12.5 million – Juventus
Giorgi Mamardashvili – £29 million – Valencia (arrives next summer)
Liverpool sales
Fabio Carvalho – Brentford – £27.5 million
Sepp van den Berg – Brentford – £25 million
Bobby Clark – Red Bull Salzburg – £10 million
Harvey Blair – Portsmouth – £600,000
Billy Koumetio – Dundee – undisclosed
Anderson Arroyo – Burgos CF – undisclosed
Released by Liverpool
Adrian – Real Betis
Joel Matip – Free agent
Luke Hewitson – Fleetwood
Adam Lewis – Morecambe
Mateusz Musialowski – Omonoia
Melkamu Frauendorf – Hannover 96
Cody Pennington – Birmingham
Francis Gyimah – Stoke
Nathan Giblin – AFC Liverpool
Niall Osborne – 1874 Northwich
Thiago – Retired
Loaned out by Liverpool
All these players have signed season-long loan deals unless otherwise stated.
Giorgi Mamardashvili – Valencia
Stefan Bajcetic – Red Bull Salzburg
Luca Stephenson – Dundee United
Calvin Ramsay – Wigan
Luke Chambers – Wigan
Lewis Koumas – Stoke
Owen Beck – Blackburn
Calum Scanlon – Millwall
Nat Phillips – Derby
Marcelo Pitaluga – Livingston
Rhys Williams – Morecambe (To January)
Fabian Mrozek – IF Brommapojkarna (To January)
LFC Women transfers
The Women’s Super League transfer window doesn’t close until September 13 so there could be more business to come from Liverpool Women.
Arrivals pre-August 30:
Olivia Smith from Sporting CP
Cornelia Kapocs from Linkoping FC
Gemma Evans from Man United
Depatures pre-August 30:
Emma Koivisto to AC Milan (contract expired)
Melissa Lawley to Everton (contract expired)
Missy Bo Kearns to Aston Villa
