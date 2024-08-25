Curtis Jones is the only absentee as Liverpool gear up for their trip to Old Trafford this weekend, with a 25-man squad preparing to face Man United.

While the rest of the Premier League was busy with deadline day, it was almost business as usual for Liverpool on Friday as they took in pre-Man United training.

Arne Slot led a 25-man squad out at the AXA Training Centre, with Jones the only player to miss out due to the injury that sidelined him before last weekend’s 2-0 win over Brentford.

The head coach had already confirmed the midfielder as a doubt and he will play no part in Sunday’s 4pm kickoff in Manchester.

Fortunately, it is an otherwise full-strength squad at this stage of the season, with Federico Chiesa joining his new team-mates for the first time on Friday.

Also included was Tyler Morton, who saw a late loan bid from Bayer Leverkusen rejected as he instead spends the campaign at Anfield.

Joe Gomez, Caoimhin Kelleher and Wataru Endo also remained amid speculation over their futures.

There remains little in terms of academy presence in the first team, with goalkeepers Harvey Davies and Kornel Misciur and midfielder Trey Nyoni the only youth players involved.

Liverpool’s U21s did prepare alongside their senior counterparts before heading out for training separately, however, in what appears to be a new initiative under Slot.

That saw the likes of James Balagizi, Trent Kone-Doherty, Dominic Corness and James Norris mingle with the first team ahead of their session.

Slot is unlikely to make many changes to his starting lineup against Man United, with there little need to at this point given the Reds’ early form and time between fixtures.

It remains to be seen whether Chiesa will make the matchday squad, having not played a minute of football since the Euros.

“There is a bigger chance that he is not in the squad than he is,” Slot explained on Friday.

“But if injuries come up in the next two days we might need him. I don’t expect him to be in, but I cannot guarantee this.”

Liverpool squad in training on Friday

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Davies, Misciur

Defenders: Konate, Van Dijk, Quansah, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas, Bradley

Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Elliott, Endo, Morton, Nyoni

Forwards: Salah, Chiesa, Jota, Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo

Absent: Jones