Liverpool had 32 players for the final stop of their US tour, but only 22 featured. Of the 10 who did not play against Man United, three are subject to transfer interest.

Arne Slot closed out the US portion of pre-season on a high note with a 3-0 win over Man United, but the number of chances conceded has given him plenty of thought for the trip back to Merseyside.

What will also have been on his mind over the last few weeks is the makeup of his squad, as he has been eager to take a look at what he has inherited before transfer decisions are made.

It’s an unorthodox summer with so many senior players reporting late for training, which has meant younger players have had to stick around longer before they can make their move.

Luke Chambers, who did feature against Man United, is to rejoin Wigan on loan having provided adequate cover at left-back as Andy Robertson, and others will follow him.

Of the 10 players notably missing from the matchday squad against Erik ten Hag’s squad, James McConnell, Kaide Gordon and Owen Beck have attracted concrete interest in their services.

As per the Mail‘s Lewis Steele, McConnell and Gordon have loan interest from clubs outside of the Premier League – Hull, Blackburn, Derby, Huddersfield and Birmingham City have all been named as admirers of the former.

Beck, meanwhile, has suitors in the Championship, Germany and the Netherlands, with a permanent move reportedly preferred by Liverpool over another temporary switch.

It is not to say they were left out due to possible transfers being in the pipeline as niggles and extra rest could have also come into play, but they’re ones to watch.

Robertson (injured), Dominik Szoboszlai (rested) and Alexis Mac Allister (omitted) all sat out, as too Marcelo Pitaluga, Harvey Davies, Amara Nallo and Lewis Koumas.

There has not been a lot of reported interest in Pitaluga, Davies and Koumas just yet, but they too could find themselves in the loan pool as Slot’s plans for 2024/25 fall into place.

Other moves to keep an eye on

The transfer window is going to spring into action any day now, with one domino to trigger the others to fall – and Liverpool will be doing plenty of outgoing business at the very least.

The club have already rejected a £15 million bid for Fabio Carvalho from Southampton, and a £6 million offer for Bobby Clark from Pep Lijnders’ Salzburg.

Sepp van den Berg‘s future remains under question, while Leipzig are known admirers of Tyler Morton.

Ben Doak could be sent on loan to get further first-team experience, as too Jayden Danns who missed out on the US tour through injury.