Liverpool are fielding considerable interest for left-back Owen Beck ahead of a decision over his future, but the club are not likely to agree to any loan deals.

Beck has featured twice in pre-season so far, but has been among those used more sparingly having clocked 45 minutes on the pitch so far.

In the absence of the injured Andy Robertson, Arne Slot has preferred Kostas Tsimikas as his starting left-back, with Beck one of the players whose future is in doubt.

Clubs in the Championship have been credited with an interest in the 21-year-old, who also has suitors in Germany and the Netherlands.

The Mail‘s Lewis Steele has now added Celtic to that list, with the Scottish side having already gone close to signing Beck on a permanent deal in January.

However, Steele insists that Liverpool “want a sale rather than a loan, which would rule out Celtic,” who are seemingly seeking a temporary addition at left-back.

This decision comes after a breakout loan for Beck last season with Dundee, sandwiching a brief return to Liverpool in January which – after an appearance off the bench against Bournemouth – ruled out joining another club.

With it unlikely that the Welshman leapfrogs Robertson and Tsimikas in the first-team setup, the Reds are clearly eager to capitalise on his rising stock.

It is refreshing, in a way, as they seem prepared to sanction permanent moves for players such as Beck and Tyler Morton, who in recent years may have been retained until later in their 20s.

Slot has been conducting a top-to-bottom review of his extended first-team squad during pre-season, and certain names appear to have fought their way into contention.

But if others are not backed to break through, it seems wise to agree terms on a sale – to not only cash in on their value, but also allow them to continue their careers at an appropriate level.