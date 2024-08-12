Arne Slot‘s first pre-season schedule is done and dusted, with the new head coach using 37 different players. We bring you the pre-season stats, brought to you in association with FotMob.
The Reds took in the sights of Anfield and the United States during their pre-season preparations, meeting Real Betis, Arsenal, Man United, Sevilla and Las Palmas along the way.
It proved a productive summer on the training pitch despite no new signings and the late returns of several key first-team players.
Slot noted there were “a lot of good things” to come from his time with the squad but that he can also “make a big list of things we have to improve” – and we’re looking forward to seeing the progress.
The Reds did face Preston early on in the summer but as it was a scratch match we’re leaving it out of the big picture, instead focusing on the five friendlies that followed.
We take a look at Liverpool's pre-season in numbers – the list of minutes played may surprise you!
Overall
Games played: 5
Wins: 4
Draws: 1
Losses: 0
Goals scored: 10
Goals conceded: 2
Players used: 37
Most minutes: Jarell Quansah, Kostas Tsimikas, Harvey Elliott, Mo Salah (290)
Most goals: Luis Diaz, Fabio Carvalho (2)
Most assists: Elliott, Salah, Diogo Jota (2)
Appearances
5
4
Caoimhin Kelleher, Nat Phillips, Jarell Quansah, Kostas Tsimikas, Conor Bradley, Luca Stephenson, Stefan Bajcetic, Wataru Endo, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Trey Nyoni, Ben Doak, Harvey Blair, Mo Salah
3
Vitezslav Jaros, Sepp van den Berg, Dominik Szoboszlai, Fabio Carvalho, Diogo Jota
2
Ibrahima Konate, Amara Nallo, Owen Beck, Luke Chambers, Ryan Gravenberch
1
Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Calum Scanlon, Alexis Mac Allister, Lewis Koumas, Kaide Gordon, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez
Minutes Played
Quansah – 290
Tsimikas – 290
Salah – 290
Elliott – 290
Kelleher – 270
Bradley – 270
Szoboszlai – 225
Jones – 225
Endo – 205
Carvalho – 200
Jota – 200
Doak – 160
Gravenberch – 147
Nyoni – 146
Phillips – 137
Van den Berg – 135
Konate – 135
Morton – 119
Jaros – 118
Stephenson – 106
Blair – 93
Bajcetic – 86
Alexander-Arnold – 74
Van Dijk – 74
Mac Allister – 74
Gakpo – 67
Nunez – 67
Alisson – 62
Diaz – 62
Robertson – 60
Chambers – 52
Beck – 45
Nallo – 41
Scanlon – 30
Gordon – 27
Koumas – 17
Gomez – 16
Goals
Diaz – 2
Carvalho – 2
Jota – 1
Szoboszlai – 1
Salah – 1
Jones – 1
Tsimikas – 1
Nyoni – 1
Assists
Elliott – 2
Salah – 2
Jota – 2
Alexander-Arnold – 1
Szoboszlai – 1
FotMob’s best
Most chances created: Elliott (9), Salah (5), Tsimikas (4)
Most duels won: Jones (15), Phillips (12), Tsimikas (12), Doak (11), Quansah (10)
Most touches: Quansah (311), Tsimikas (228), Jones (219)
Most passes into final third: Elliott (26), Quansah (25), Jones (17)
Most touches in opposition box: Salah (19), Doak (18), Bradley (11)
