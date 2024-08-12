Arne Slot‘s first pre-season schedule is done and dusted, with the new head coach using 37 different players. We bring you the pre-season stats, brought to you in association with FotMob.

The Reds took in the sights of Anfield and the United States during their pre-season preparations, meeting Real Betis, Arsenal, Man United, Sevilla and Las Palmas along the way.

It proved a productive summer on the training pitch despite no new signings and the late returns of several key first-team players.

Slot noted there were “a lot of good things” to come from his time with the squad but that he can also “make a big list of things we have to improve” – and we’re looking forward to seeing the progress.

The Reds did face Preston early on in the summer but as it was a scratch match we’re leaving it out of the big picture, instead focusing on the five friendlies that followed.

In collaboration with FotMob, we take a look at Liverpool’s pre-season in numbers – the list of minutes played may surprise you!

Overall

Games played: 5

Wins: 4

Draws: 1

Losses: 0

Goals scored: 10

Goals conceded: 2

Players used: 37

Most minutes: Jarell Quansah, Kostas Tsimikas, Harvey Elliott, Mo Salah (290)

Most goals: Luis Diaz, Fabio Carvalho (2)

Most assists: Elliott, Salah, Diogo Jota (2)

Appearances

5

Tyler Morton

4

Caoimhin Kelleher, Nat Phillips, Jarell Quansah, Kostas Tsimikas, Conor Bradley, Luca Stephenson, Stefan Bajcetic, Wataru Endo, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Trey Nyoni, Ben Doak, Harvey Blair, Mo Salah

3

Vitezslav Jaros, Sepp van den Berg, Dominik Szoboszlai, Fabio Carvalho, Diogo Jota

2

Ibrahima Konate, Amara Nallo, Owen Beck, Luke Chambers, Ryan Gravenberch

1

Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Calum Scanlon, Alexis Mac Allister, Lewis Koumas, Kaide Gordon, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez

Minutes Played

Quansah – 290

Tsimikas – 290

Salah – 290

Elliott – 290

Kelleher – 270

Bradley – 270

Szoboszlai – 225

Jones – 225

Endo – 205

Carvalho – 200

Jota – 200

Doak – 160

Gravenberch – 147

Nyoni – 146

Phillips – 137

Van den Berg – 135

Konate – 135

Morton – 119

Jaros – 118

Stephenson – 106

Blair – 93

Bajcetic – 86

Alexander-Arnold – 74

Van Dijk – 74

Mac Allister – 74

Gakpo – 67

Nunez – 67

Alisson – 62

Diaz – 62

Robertson – 60

Chambers – 52

Beck – 45

Nallo – 41

Scanlon – 30

Gordon – 27

Koumas – 17

Gomez – 16

Goals

Diaz – 2

Carvalho – 2

Jota – 1

Szoboszlai – 1

Salah – 1

Jones – 1

Tsimikas – 1

Nyoni – 1

Assists

Elliott – 2

Salah – 2

Jota – 2

Alexander-Arnold – 1

Szoboszlai – 1

FotMob’s best

Most chances created: Elliott (9), Salah (5), Tsimikas (4)

Most duels won: Jones (15), Phillips (12), Tsimikas (12), Doak (11), Quansah (10)

Most touches: Quansah (311), Tsimikas (228), Jones (219)

Most passes into final third: Elliott (26), Quansah (25), Jones (17)

Most touches in opposition box: Salah (19), Doak (18), Bradley (11)

