Liverpool were boosted by the return of Alexis Mac Allister on the final leg of their pre-season tour of the US, with the midfielder cutting short his holiday.

It was widely expected that the remainder of the Liverpool’s summer internationals would rejoin the squad for pre-season upon their return to Merseyside next week.

But Mac Allister has already reported for duty in Columbia, South Carolina, ahead of Saturday’s final friendly of the tour against Man United.

The 25-year-old was greeted by his team-mates at the team hotel on Friday and immediately got to work in training.

After landing around lunchtime, the Reds warmed up in the gym before enjoying another outdoor session at the University of South Carolina.

Mac Allister was involved throughout, including ball work, as he looks to get back up to speed after two-and-a-half weeks off.

All of Liverpool’s internationals were permitted at least three weeks off following the end of their time at the Euros and Copa America, with seven others yet to return.

But after winning Copa America with Argentina, Mac Allister cut short his holiday to prepare for the new campaign under a new head coach.

He stands to figure prominently under Arne Slot, and he arguably suits all three roles in the Dutchman’s midfield setup.

Having shown he is capable of operating as a progressive No. 6 for both Liverpool and Argentina, he could serve as the deepest-sitting midfielder under Slot.

But he could also operate as the No. 8 who sits alongside the defensive midfielder when required, or the No. 10 with more licence to create further forward.

Though Mac Allister is unlikely to feature against Man United on Saturday night, he can be expected to start as the Reds prepare for a double-header at Anfield on their return.

Liverpool have announced an additional, behind-closed-doors friendly on August 11, with the clash with Las Palmas (5pm kickoff) following a meeting with Sevilla (12.30pm kickoff) at the same venue.