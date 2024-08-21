An update of sorts has been provided on Alisson‘s future at Liverpool, while Rafa Benitez has been on top form in a new interview. Here’s all of Wednesday’s news.

It’s exciting to hear that Liverpool are close to signing Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia, but it’s hard not to think about Alisson at the same time.

The Brazilian has been a remarkable signing for the Reds, standing out as the world’s best goalkeeper, but his time at Anfield won’t last forever.

While some claims have suggested that Alisson plans to leave in one of the next two summers, James Pearce has told the Walk On podcast that he has heard nothing suggesting as much.

“From the people I’ve spoken to, the idea that Alisson has suddenly given Liverpool notice that he intends to move, either in 2025 or 2026, I’ve been told isn’t the case,” Pearce said.

He does add that Liverpool rate Mamardashvili “incredibly highly,” which bodes well if our current No. 1 does move on, but Alisson will take some replacing.

Enjoy him while he’s still here!

Read more on Liverpool’s plans for Mamardashvili here

Andy Robertson has admitted that he is now “pain free for the first time in five months,” following a rusty showing at Ipswich. Robbo being back to his best would be huge for Liverpool!

Rafa Benitez has revealed he tried to sign Gareth Bale at Liverpool, and explained what stopped him. Bloody Kyiv may not have happened if the move had gone through!

Rafa’s admission came during an entertaining hour or so on The Overlap with the likes of Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville, as he also discussed Steven Gerrard, Hicks and Gillett, and more. Have a watch in full HERE

Liverpool’s forgotten Jurgen Klopp documentary WILL be released after new talks, with Amazon in pole position to purchase it. It would be so much more appealing if last season hadn’t petered out!

Former Liverpool U21s manager Neil Critchley has been relieved of his managerial duties at Blackpool – two games into the new season

Liverpool U21s face PSV Eindhoven in the Premier League International Cup this evening, with kickoff at 7pm BST. The match is live on LFCTV GO and YouTube

OPINION: Giorgi Mamardashvili may be the future – but Liverpool already have the world’s best in Alisson, writes Jack Lusby

Klopp will return to management with Borussia Dortmund next month for one special game, taking charge for Lukasz Piszczek and Jakub Blaszczykowski’s testimonial on September 7

Ian Graham has told This Is Anfield that Brendan Rodgers was ‘obsessed’ with signing Christian Benteke, with the former director of research saying he “begged” FSG to avoid signing the striker!

Atletico Madrid have completed the signing of Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher on a five-year deal. Selling one of their most popular players makes real sense!

Heading in the opposite direction is Joao Felix, who has officially joined the Blues on a permanent basis. They desperately needed a new signing, of course…

Germany and Bayern Munich legend Manuel Neuer has retired from international football, having won the 2014 World Cup and amassed 124 caps. He’s one of the true goalkeeping greats

Fulham are reportedly set to sign Crystal Palace centre-back Joachim Andersen, but what could that mean regarding Marc Guehi’s future? (BBC Sport)

Speaking of Guehi, Newcastle are said to have opened talks with Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba, as they explore other options this summer (Sky Sports)

On this day in 1991, Steve McManaman scored his first-ever Liverpool goal, coming in a 2-1 defeat at Man City.

The midfielder has arguably become one of the most underrated Reds players of the Premier League era, largely due to the manner of his move to Real Madrid in 1999.

McManaman was a magnificent footballer who carried Liverpool at times in the 1990s, though, providing endless running and magic on the ball.

He ended up with 66 goals and 84 assists in 364 appearances and would cost a fortune in the modern game.