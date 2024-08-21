Jurgen Klopp will be back in the dugout next month as he returns to manage Borussia Dortmund in a special game, four months after leaving Liverpool.

For almost an entire decade, Klopp and Liverpool have become synonymous with one another. However, both have moved to pastures new this summer and the former manager is now embarking on new opportunities.

One of his latest adventures will see him return to the dugout for a special one-off occasion at his old club, Borussia Dortmund.

Klopp will be taking charge of Dortmund in Lukasz Piszczek and Jakub Blaszczykowski’s testimonial match on September 7.

The German managed the duo during their time at Dortmund and revealed the news on the club’s social media channels.

? Er darf natürlich nicht fehlen: KLOPPO ist am 07.09. Trainer beim Abschiedszczspiel von Kuba und Piszczu! ? ? Netter Call der Jungs, da kommt in den nächsten Tagen auch noch mehr. Seid dabei und sichert Euch jetzt Tickets! ? Hier geht's lang:

?? https://t.co/MbFWliTsTD pic.twitter.com/87Y9qo8tFa — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) August 16, 2024

In their video, Piszczek and Blaszczykowski can be seen making call to “the retired coach,” with Klopp picking up.

“You finally have your farewell game! My god!” he said. “And you want to train before the game? Are you stupid?!”

Asked if he was planning to coach one of their teams or both, Klopp laughed: “I couldn’t care less!

“I don’t worry about it at all, I do it like I used to: I start thinking about it five minutes beforehand.”

What has Klopp been up to since leaving Liverpool?

Klopp announced earlier this year that he was ‘running out of energy’ and would be leaving Liverpool at the end of last season.

He also clarified that he was not planning to return to management any time soon, with the 57-year-old very much wanting to take a break away from the game.

Klopp has stayed true to his word. He has been linked with surprise moves to manage the USA’s senior men’s national team and as a shock replacement for Gareth Southgate in the England dugout.

Both rumours have been quashed with Klopp making his intentions to stay away from the game clear back in July.

“As of today, that’s it for me as a coach,” Klopp said, via ESPN. “I didn’t quit on a whim, but it was a general decision. I’ve also coached the best clubs in the world.

“Maybe we can talk about it again in a few months. I still want to work in football and help people with my experience and contacts. Let’s see what else there is for me.

“At the moment, there is nothing at all in terms of jobs. No club, no country. A few people must not have heard this part, and it would be the biggest loss of face in the history of football if I said, ‘I’ll make an exception for you now’.”

Instead, Klopp has been enjoying his downtime in Mallorca spending time with his family and friends.

Hopefully we’ll be seeing him back in the dugout at Anfield for a Legends game soon!