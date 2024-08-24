Liverpool head into the first home game of the Arne Slot era as firm favourites, and they have the credentials to back up their confidence.

Following last weekend’s 2-0 win over Ipswich, the Reds now welcome Brentford to Anfield for the first home match of the season – a fixture that has traditionally gone Liverpool’s way.

Here, we present a comprehensive view of the statistics leading up to the match and look at how the teams have fared against each other in the past.

Expect goals

In eight of the last nine meetings in all competitions at least one of the teams has scored three goals, the exception being Liverpool’s 1-0 Anfield victory in May 2023.

Of the 21 previous encounters between the teams in league and cup, Liverpool have scored in all but one – that came in a goalless draw at Anfield in 1936. The Reds have found the net in all of the sides’ 18 meetings since.

The six Premier League encounters between the teams have seen 22 goals scored with Brentford scoring seven to the Reds’ 15.

Last season the Reds completed a league double over Brentford – their first ever over the Bees, at the eighth time of asking. In all competitions, Liverpool have won the last eight meetings at Anfield since a loss in 1937.

The last five Anfield league meetings have seen Liverpool win 1-0, 1-0, 3-0, 1-0, and 3-0. Mo Salah has scored 5 goals against Brentford in 406 minutes of action.

Salah has found the net in four of the six Premier League clashes and his goals in five appearances are the most by any Liverpool player in history against Brentford.

After drawing two and losing one of the opening three league encounters at Anfield, the Reds have won the last five without conceding a goal.

Home advantage

They have not scored in their last five league visits to Anfield with the last goal being registered by Dave McCulloch in the 4-3 win in November 1937.

They have scored in only three of the last 12 Anfield visits in all competitions.

This is Brentford’s fourth consecutive season in the Premier League. Last season they finished in 16th place with 39 points, their lowest points tally in the Premier League era.

Their highest-placed finish came in 1935-36 when they finished fifth in the top flight. They have won four of the last 16 league outings, and seven of the last 28.

Away from home, they have taken maximum points in three of the last 14 trips, with two coming in the last three.

Yoane Wissa was the club’s leading scorer last season with 12 goals, all coming in the league. Away in the league last season they won five times, the same number as they managed at home.

They dropped 30 points from winning positions last season, more than any other Premier League team.

The referee will be Stuart Attwell. Liverpool have lost only one of the last 18 games with Attwell in charge, with that defeat coming at the hands of Brentford.

This season’s scorers

Liverpool: Jota 1, Salah 1

Brentford: Mbeumo 1, Wissa 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).