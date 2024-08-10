Ahead of Liverpool’s two Anfield friendlies, Arne Slot has spoken positively about his squad but admitted he ‘expects improvement’ from the team.

On the whole, it has been a very positive pre-season for Liverpool but as supporters know, success in friendly matches doesn’t always translate to the Premier League.

With Liverpool playing Sevilla in front of fans at Anfield on Sunday, before taking on Las Palmas behind closed doors, the club have shared Slot’s first programme notes.

Reflecting on the Reds’ US tour, Slot said: “I saw intensity, I saw sharpness and I saw an understanding of the way we want to play – and, of course, to beat both Arsenal and Manchester United, two of our rivals in the Premier League, will never be a bad thing either.

“But I also have high standards, and while I saw lots of things I liked from the team in the USA, I am aware too that there are many areas in which we can, and must, improve and develop.

“The players know that too – they also have high standards – and I expect to see that improvement in the coming days and weeks, hopefully starting [on Sunday].”

Many of Slot’s key players have had just a week to adapt to his system and this season is likely to be defined by the squad learning a slightly new style of play.

The head coach, though, is optimistic and added: “For sure, having everyone back will help us to continue improving as we head into the new season.

“Those players will get some minutes under their belt (on Sunday) – this was the main reason we arranged two fixtures for this weekend – which is, of course, hugely important with the league season on the horizon.

“I am, of course, hugely optimistic heading into the new campaign. I said when I arrived at the club that Jürgen left the team in a very good place, and it has been great to be finally able to work with a full squad this week, and to see the quality that we have available.

“Now it is up to us to keep performing like Liverpool did for many years and, hopefully, to bring success to the club.

“I know that you all want that more than anything, and you can rest assured that myself, my players and my staff will be doing all that we can to deliver for you.”

The early signs are looking good for Liverpool under Slot but their first real test is yet to come, against Ipswich away in the Premier League.