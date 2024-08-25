Liverpool are at Anfield for the first time in the Premier League this season, with Brentford standing in the way of an unbeaten start for Arne Slot, who has made one change to his XI.

The Reds may have come out of the blocks slowly against Ipswich but their two unanswered goals got them off to the ideal start under their new head coach.

Jarell Quansah was a doubt coming into the clash with a minor injury sustained in training but he is available from the bench afternoon, but Curtis Jones is not involved.

Alisson, who insists he wants to stay at the club until at least 2026, is on the hunt for his second clean sheet in as many games.

Ahead of him sit Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

The midfield is unchanged as Ryan Gravenberch continues as the No. 6 with Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai sitting alongside the Dutchman.

Mohamed Salah, of course, starts on the right, with Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota taking on the other key roles in attack.

As for Slot’s options off the bench, he again has the likes of Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez to turn to, in addition to Joe Gomez.

For Brentford, Sepp van den Berg and Fabio Carvalho are both on the bench after their recent moves from Anfield.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Jota

Substitutes: Kelleher, Quansah, Gomez, Tsimikas, Bradley, Endo, Elliott, Gakpo, Nunez

Brentford: Flekken; Collins, Pinnock, Ajer; Roerslev, Janlet, Norgaard, Jensen, Lewis-Potter; Mbeumo, Wissa

Substitutes: Valdimarsson, Van den Berg, Mee, Yarmoliuk, Trevitt, Onyeka, Damsgaard, Carvalho, Schade

Liverpool vs. Brentford – The stats

In eight of the last nine meetings in all competitions at least one of the teams has scored three goals, the exception being Liverpool’s 1-0 Anfield victory in May 2023.

Of the 21 previous encounters between the teams in league and cup, Liverpool have scored in all but one – that came in a goalless draw at Anfield in 1936. The Reds have found the net in all of the sides’ 18 meetings since.

Mo Salah has scored five goals against Brentford in 406 minutes of action.

Salah has found the net in four of the six Premier League clashes and his goals in five appearances are the most by any Liverpool player in history against Brentford.