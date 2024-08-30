Curtis Jones has again seen injury disrupt his season, and he remains in serious doubt for Sunday’s trip to Man United after having already missed the previous game against Brentford.

The midfielder did not come off the bench against Ipswich on the opening day and was then absent entirely for the first home match of the season due to an injury picked up in training.

After last week’s 2-0 win, Arne Slot said it was “going to be close” for Jones to rejoin the squad, but it appears the next match still comes too soon for the 23-year-old.

“At the moment there are not any other injuries except for Curtis Jones. He will not train with us today (Friday),” the Dutchman told reporters in his pre-Man United press conference.

“The rest will train with us today.”

The injury is believed to be with his groin, but Slot did not reveal specific details last week nor on Friday as it “has to do with privacy.”

The unknown details of injuries is something we will have to become used to under Slot, who obviously will not be as open as Jurgen Klopp had been.

It is another blow for Jones, who has had several minor injuries disrupt his rhythm and deny him opportunities throughout his career, with his next chance now to come after the international break.

Jones’ injury was previously described as not a “big” one, so with 12 days between the trip to Man United and the visit of Forest, there should be plenty of time for him to make his comeback.

Will Chiesa feature at Old Trafford?

With Federico Chiesa now officially a Liverpool player, there was an instant eagerness to know if he would be in contention to be in the squad at Old Trafford.

The new No. 14 is to train with his new teammates on Friday but we are only likely to see him involved after the September international break.

Slot explained: “He’s going to train with us today, but there is a bigger chance that he is not in the squad than he is.

“But if injuries come up in the next two days we might need him. I don’t expect him to be in, but I cannot guarantee this.”