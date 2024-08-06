★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

3 fixture changes, No.6 ‘being pursued’ & Doak loan interest – Latest LFC News

On Tuesday, we got an update on Liverpool’s transfer market ambitions as one loan departure was confirmed.

 

A holding midfielder imminent?

With Wataru Endo seemingly not a part of Arne Slot‘s favoured XI, Liverpool are in the market for another defensive midfielder.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein reports Liverpool are “pursuing a specialist No. 6 from outside of the Premier League.”

COLUMBIA - Saturday, August 3, 2024: Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot (L) and first assistant coach Sipke Hulshoff on the bench before a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at the Williams-Brice Stadium on day eleven of the club's pre-season tour of the USA. Liverpool won 3-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Who the player will be is anyone’s guess but we do know it must be somebody technically proficient and mobile, on and off the ball.

After beating Man United in pre-season, Arne Slot told reporters: “Ryan (Gravenberch) did really well in that position [against United] and we have other options as well.

“The best way to judge it is when we have all the players back and we still haven’t, but a club like Liverpool always keeps its eye open to see what’s available.”

 

Fixture changes

The Premier League have announced more fixture changes due to television demands, including three Liverpool matches in October.

Crystal Palace (A) – Oct 5 – 12.30pm (BST) – TNT Sports
Chelsea (H) – Oct 19 – 5.30pm – Sky Sports
Arsenal (A) – Oct 27 – 4.30pm – Sky Sports

The matches against Crystal Palace and Chelsea are still subject to change as they are dependent on Liverpool’s Champions League schedule.

 

3 things today

PITTSBURGH - Friday, July 26, 2024: Liverpool's Luke Chambers during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool and Real Betis Balompié at the Acrisure Stadium on day three of the club's pre-season tour of the USA. Liverpool won 1-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Luke Chambers has moved to Wigan on loan and will spend the campaign with the Latics where he had an excellent few months last season
  • Spanish website Relevo report that Liverpool would be willing to pay “more than” £25 million” for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili – the idea of an initial loan would be excellent and prudent succession planning.

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

PITTSBURGH - Friday, July 26, 2024: Liverpool's Sepp van den Berg during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool and Real Betis Balompié at the Acrisure Stadium on day three of the club's pre-season tour of the USA. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • The sporting director of Polish champions Jagiellonia Bialystok has said that ex-Red Mateusz Musialowski‘s “attitude” was why they didn’t pursue a free transfer this summer – the 20-year-old has instead moved to Cypriot club Omonoia

  • Sepp van den Berg “is still highly rated” by Wolfsburg, according to Kicker, and they could yet move for the defender this summer

 

Latest chat from elsewhere

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Wednesday, March 6, 2024: Manchester City's Julian Alvarez during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 2nd Leg match between Manchester City FC and FC Copenhagen at the City of Manchester Stadium. (Photo by Paul Currie/Propaganda)

  • Atletico Madrid have agreed an £81.5 million deal to sign Julian Alvarez from Man City – yes, you read that price correctly

  • Jean-Philippe Mateta scored twice to help France beat Egypt 3-1 in the Olympics football semi-final, meaning the hosts will play Spain in the final on Friday at 5pm (BST)

  • Conor Gallagher has agreed to join Atletico Madrid in a deal worth £33 million – by all accounts he was forced out of Chelsea

 

Video of the day

If you didn’t have time yet, make sure you watch our interview with John Barnes in which he tells the brilliant story of how a taxi driver transformed his life!

Rangers are in Champions League qualification against Dynamo Kyiv tonight!

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and the wider football world.




More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024