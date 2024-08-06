On Tuesday, we got an update on Liverpool’s transfer market ambitions as one loan departure was confirmed.

A holding midfielder imminent?

With Wataru Endo seemingly not a part of Arne Slot‘s favoured XI, Liverpool are in the market for another defensive midfielder.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein reports Liverpool are “pursuing a specialist No. 6 from outside of the Premier League.”

Who the player will be is anyone’s guess but we do know it must be somebody technically proficient and mobile, on and off the ball.

After beating Man United in pre-season, Arne Slot told reporters: “Ryan (Gravenberch) did really well in that position [against United] and we have other options as well.

“The best way to judge it is when we have all the players back and we still haven’t, but a club like Liverpool always keeps its eye open to see what’s available.”

Fixture changes

The Premier League have announced more fixture changes due to television demands, including three Liverpool matches in October.

• Crystal Palace (A) – Oct 5 – 12.30pm (BST) – TNT Sports

• Chelsea (H) – Oct 19 – 5.30pm – Sky Sports

• Arsenal (A) – Oct 27 – 4.30pm – Sky Sports

The matches against Crystal Palace and Chelsea are still subject to change as they are dependent on Liverpool’s Champions League schedule.

3 things today

Luke Chambers has moved to Wigan on loan and will spend the campaign with the Latics where he had an excellent few months last season

Spanish website Relevo report that Liverpool would be willing to pay “more than” £25 million” for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili – the idea of an initial loan would be excellent and prudent succession planning.

The Daily Express report that Ben Doak will be allowed to leave on loan this season – Brentford, Leicester and Southampton are all interested

Latest Liverpool FC news

Three LFC Women matches will be held at Anfield next season against Man City, Man United and Everton – that’s more than ever before!

Leicester have “entered the race for Fabio Carvalho,” according to journalist Fabrizio Romano – we’ve already rejected a £15 million bid from Southampton

The sporting director of Polish champions Jagiellonia Bialystok has said that ex-Red Mateusz Musialowski‘s “attitude” was why they didn’t pursue a free transfer this summer – the 20-year-old has instead moved to Cypriot club Omonoia

Sepp van den Berg “is still highly rated” by Wolfsburg, according to Kicker, and they could yet move for the defender this summer

Latest chat from elsewhere

Atletico Madrid have agreed an £81.5 million deal to sign Julian Alvarez from Man City – yes, you read that price correctly

Jean-Philippe Mateta scored twice to help France beat Egypt 3-1 in the Olympics football semi-final, meaning the hosts will play Spain in the final on Friday at 5pm (BST)

Conor Gallagher has agreed to join Atletico Madrid in a deal worth £33 million – by all accounts he was forced out of Chelsea

Video of the day

If you didn’t have time yet, make sure you watch our interview with John Barnes in which he tells the brilliant story of how a taxi driver transformed his life!

Rangers are in Champions League qualification against Dynamo Kyiv tonight!