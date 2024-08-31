It is hard to see Arne Slot making a change to his lineup against Man United in what is the last game before the international break, so it all points to another straightforward choice.

With two back-to-back 2-0 victories to start the season, Slot has made a promising start to life at Anfield – but he now faces a trip that holds some fresh demons for his squad.

Old Trafford, the scene of two games last season that we wish we could rid from our memory. It is not a happy hunting ground for Liverpool, but Slot has an early chance to rewrite the script.

With the transfer window closing to disappointment, there can be no underestimating how significant it is to walk away with a positive result before the squad jet off for international duty.

So, how will the Reds line up on Sunday?

Team News

Slot offered the latest update on his squad when speaking to the press on Friday morning:

Curtis Jones in serious doubt after missing training; no other injuries

Federico Chiesa available for selection, but unlikely to make squad

25-man squad in training at the AXA on Friday

Liverpool’s XI vs. United

With the transfer window now closed, we know what Slot has to work with until January at the earliest. And the events of the window are unlikely to change his hand against his national compatriot.

The Dutchman made just one change to his XI against Brentford, but we will not be surprised if he makes zero this time around, even if Jarell Quansah is now fit to start.

Ibrahima Konate hardly put a foot wrong against Brentford – winning all his ground and aerial duels – meaning there is no reason to displace him at the back.

The first-choice midfield are fit and healthy and as with the defence, there is nothing to force Slot’s hand as he looks to build chemistry in a key area of the pitch – Sunday will prove a timely test.

With this in mind, any changes look unlikely to see:

Konate retained alongside Virgil van Dijk in the backline

Gravenberch’s No. 6 duties continue alongside Mac Allister and Szoboszlai

Same front three for third game in succession; have combined for four goals and three assists

That would, again, see the Reds line up like this:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Jota

There are ample options to chop and change, which includes the likes of Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo – new signing Chiesa is another, but he is unlikely to make the squad after one training session.

Harvey Elliott will also be pushing for selection, but with momentum starting to build with the XI in place, the expectation remains that we see Slot make no changes to his side.

It was a rare event under Jurgen Klopp – in fact, it occurred just once last season from the first matchday to the second – and the ability to be consistent in selection could be key in 2024/25.

Into these, Reds!