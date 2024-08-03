The curtains are closing on the summer break for the senior contingent yet to report back for training, and they have made sure to enjoy the sun, sea and even time at former clubs.

Despite Liverpool’s season getting underway at Ipswich in less than two weeks, seven players have yet to even return to training and work under their new head coach.

Alexis Mac Allister made an early return on Saturday, but once the Reds return from the US, Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo, Alisson, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez will all report back to the AXA.

In the meantime, though, they have all been making the most of their chance to rest and recharge ahead of what will be another taxing season for club and international players.

Gakpo and Van Dijk had similar holiday plans, both seeking out a boat, the sun and family time.

The forward posted a collection of holiday images with the caption, “Feeling rested and recharged. Our first holiday together as a family of three — our greatest blessing.”

Among Gakpo’s photos was Denzel Dumfries, Netherlands and Inter defender. The second player he has been pictured with, he previously bumped into Monaco and Switzerland striker Breel Embolo.

Van Dijk also had fun in the ocean with his young family – they even got to play with electric water toys…not jealous at all!

On the other side of the world, the island life proved just as popular with Mac Allister, who spent time in Turks and Caicos – which evidently included a few photoshoots!

See for yourself…

Luis Diaz similarly opted for some beach vibes but also made a return trip to his former club, Atletico Junior – the winger made sure to greet their squad and members of their staff.

Trent, meanwhile, has had plenty of attention while on holiday, and that is due to him hanging out with Jude Bellingham in Los Angeles – leading many to stir the pot when it comes to his future.

The pair travelled to the area with Alexander-Arnold’s younger brother Marcell and close friend Toby Bishay and enjoyed trips to the Six Flags and Universal Studios theme parks.

Liverpool’s vice-captain has also been maintaining his fitness while off duty.

Finally, Alisson and his family returned to their native Brazil, with horse riding, bonfires and fishing all on the agenda – one word sums it up, peaceful.

Their holidays are all coming to a close, and they will report back to the AXA Training Centre in the coming days after up to three weeks off.

Slot and the squad that travelled to the US will return to Merseyside after their meeting with Man United in South Carolina, with less than two weeks then left to prepare for Ipswich.

With Sevilla to visit Anfield on August 11, expect to see the abovementioned players involved for the first time.