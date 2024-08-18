★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, July 31, 2022: Liverpool's James Milner after a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and RC Strasbourg Alsace at Anfield. Strasbourg won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
James Milner just managed feat no other player has in Premier League history

After extending his stay with Brighton with a new contract in the summer, ex-Liverpool midfielder James Milner set a new Premier League record on Saturday.

Milner’s remarkable career will extend beyond his 39th birthday, having signed a new one-year deal with Brighton back in May.

The veteran midfielder joined the Seagulls in 2023 after eight years with Liverpool, and featured 20 times in his first campaign at the Amex.

Now working under the 22nd different coach of his career at club level, Milner was named in Fabian Hurzeler’s first starting lineup for Saturday’s clash with Everton.

And in appearing in that 3-0 win at Goodison Park, Milner became the first player ever to feature in 23 seasons of the Premier League.

He had previously been tied with Ryan Giggs on 22, but has now moved ahead of the former Man United midfielder as he also aims to eclipse the all-time appearance record.

That record is currently held by Gareth Barry, who played 653 times in the English top flight, but Milner only needs to appear 19 more times to take the top spot.

Speaking to Sky Sports earlier this week, he reflected on his chances of surpassing Barry’s tally.

“The record is still a long way off, I know Gaz very well, he was an incredible player who had an incredible career,” Milner said.

“I just want to keep playing football and I’d be very fortunate to reach that number.”

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 11, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp and James Milner (L) after the FA Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at the Vitality Stadium. Bournemouth won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The 38-year-old made more appearances in the Premier League for Liverpool than he has for any other club (230), with Jurgen Klopp by far and away the manager he has played under most often, with 222 games in the league and 323 in total.

Hurzeler is the first coach Milner has played under who is younger than him, with the German the youngest-ever permanent manager in the Premier League at just 31.

He was only nine when his No. 6 made his debut in the Premier League, but is now tasked with leading him in a record-breaking campaign.

