Joe Gomez was left assessing his transfer options in the wake of being left out of Liverpool’s first matchday squad of the season, but a report states he’s “in contention” for Sunday.

The 27-year-old was a notable absentee when the team sheet was released ahead of kickoff at Ipswich, a match he watched away from the ground having not travelled with the team.

It was then swiftly reported that he was exploring “his options before the transfer window closes,” with the likes of Newcastle, Aston Villa, Fulham and Chelsea credited with interest.

Sky Sports have since claimed Gomez is “training well and in contention” for the visit of Brentford on Sunday.

They name-check Villa as admirers, who will be evaluating potential replacements for defender Diego Carlos as he attracts offers from Fulham.

It would require some shuffling of the pack from Arne Slot to see Gomez involved against Brentford, as he is again expected to have a fully fit squad for his first competitive match at Anfield.

Ibrahima Konate – who was subbed on at half time at Portman Road – Kostas Tsimikas and Conor Bradley were the defensive options on the bench at Ipswich.

If he were to take anyone’s spot in the squad you’d expect it to be Tsimikas’ as Gomez can play at centre-back and is capable in both full-back positions.

His versatility makes him a more appealing option than a specialist left-back, which is also what will attract potential suitors before the close of the transfer window.

Newcastle were willing to pay £45 million for Gomez earlier in the summer, and that would likely be the benchmark Liverpool would seek if they are to part with their longest-serving player.

In other news, Sepp van den Berg is set to leave for an unnamed club, with the Reds agreeing a permanent transfer worth over £20 million.