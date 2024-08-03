Liverpool are claimed to be open to offers for Joe Gomez, after negotiating a £45 million move to Newcastle that broke down earlier this summer.

Gomez was not expected to be among those to push for the exit after Jurgen Klopp‘s departure, but his future has now come into question.

It has emerged that Liverpool were willing to include the No. 2 in a deal with Newcastle, which would have seen him head to St James’ Park for £45 million while Anthony Gordon moved the other way for £75 million.

The Athletic‘s James Pearce reports that Newcastle “were so advanced over the proposed transfer” that “payment terms were discussed.”

He explains that “tentative enquiries” were made to the England camp to arrange a medical during the Euros, with Gomez having “made it clear” he would be open to joining the Magpies.

That agreement collapsed as Newcastle found other solutions before the Premier League‘s PSR deadline, but it has uncovered the situation around Gomez.

According to Sky Sports‘ Anton Toloui, Liverpool are “open to offers” for the 27-year-old, though both he and Pearce insist that the club would be more than happy to keep him.

His versatility is held up as a major positive for Arne Slot – who is yet to hold talks with Gomez over his future – but the player himself was attracted to Newcastle as he was being offered a regular role at centre-back.

“Financially, they know that he’s worth a certain value,” Toloui explained, “and if a club comes in with a bid at that value, they will be willing to do business.”

That value appears to be around the £45 million mark, though it remains to be seen if any clubs would be interested in a deal at that price.

Gomez is likely to be behind both Jarell Quansah and Ibrahima Konate in the pecking order as partner to Virgil van Dijk, while Sepp van den Berg has impressed during pre-season and could stay.

There is no indication that Liverpool will part ways with Kostas Tsimikas, while Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson and Conor Bradley are firmly settled as options at full-back.

It is feasible, then, that Gomez would head into the new season under Slot as a utility player again – and that could leave him to ponder his future.