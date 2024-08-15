Predicting Liverpool’s 2024/25 season – and what is Reds’ ‘best XI’?

This upcoming season promises to be an intriguing one at Liverpool, but how are This Is Anfield‘s writers predicting it to play out?

The Reds visit Ipswich on Saturday afternoon in Arne Slot‘s first competitive game in charge, as the post-Jurgen Klopp era begins.

Expectations are always high for the season ahead, even though there have been huge changes this summer, but is a Premier League title challenge out of the question?

Here are This Is Anfield‘s regular contributors’ Liverpool predictions for the 2024/25 season – who do you agree and disagree with?

Matt Ladson

Predicted finish: 3rd

Top goalscorer: Diogo Jota – Slot can keep him fit and he’s the ideal forward for his style.

Player of the year: Alexis Mac Allister – provided he isn’t playing No.6 again.

The biggest concern is…the lack of a proper holding midfielder (again) and squad depth in winter.

Our best XI is: Alisson, Trent, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson, Mac Allister, Jones, Szoboszlai, Salah, Jota, Diaz

This season I’d be happy with…top 3 and some very clear improvements.

@mattladson

Jack Lusby

Predicted finish: 2nd

Top goalscorer: Mo Salah

Player of the year: Harvey Elliott

The biggest concern is…what appears to be ripping up the academy depth established under Jurgen Klopp.

Our best XI is: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Elliott, Diaz; Jota

This season I’d be happy with…a trophy and a convincing title challenge.

@LusbyJack

Joanna Durkan

Predicted finish: 2nd

Top goalscorer: Salah

Player of the year: Mac Allister

The biggest concern is…if Liverpool’s injury history does not improve.

New coaches and different medical opinions will come into play, but we’ve been plagued by so many issues in recent years that I am very wary.

Our best XI is: Alisson; Trent, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Somebody, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Diaz, Jota

This season I’d be happy with…consolidating our top three spot – I’m open to it being higher! – and a solid cup run.

Anything else and it will be a very welcome surprise – it’s very much a season with realistic expectations.

@JoannaDurkan_

Sam Millne

Predicted finish: 3rd

Top goalscorer: Salah

Player of the year: Mac Allister

The biggest concern is…like we saw with Jurgen Klopp, Slot and his staff will have to learn to deal with the schedule, all while consistently winning.

Our best XI is: Alisson; Trent, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Jota.

This season I’d be happy with…clear progression as the season goes on. Results wise, top three, a trophy and a deep run into the Champions League

@sam_millne

Henry Jackson

Predicted finish: 3rd

Top goalscorer: Salah

Player of the year: Mac Allister

The biggest concern is…no natural No.6. YET AGAIN!

Our best XI is: Alisson; Trent; Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Jones, Szoboszlai; Salah, Diaz, Jota.

This season I’d be happy with…third place at worst, a domestic cup and a generally positive first step under Slot.

@HenryJackson87

James Nalton

Predicted finish: 3rd, or 2nd, or… maybe…

Top goalscorer: Salah. Probably thanks to his penalty duties. Jota might equal him on open play.

Player of the year: Jota

The biggest concern is…wait until the end of the transfer window, but not having alternative targets in key positions that Slot seems to have specified, especially defensive midfield, would be worrying.

Our best XI is: Alisson; Trent, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Endo (or new 6), Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Diaz, Jota.

This season I’d be happy with…one of the FA Cup or Champions League, ideally both, and evidence a title challenge can still be mounted.

@JDNalton

Karl Matchett

Predicted finish: 2nd

Top goalscorer: Salah

Player of the year: Van Dijk

The biggest concern is… no sale of a senior player again and no contracts tied up. We can’t stay competitive if we let starters go for free.

Our best XI is: Alisson; Trent, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Jones, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez and presumably Diaz.

That being said, I actually suspect Gakpo will fit very well on the left-hand side in this setup.

This season I’d be happy with… a cup final and the best defensive record in the league to build from next year.

@karlmatchett