There are five teams who are likely to occupy bottom-half places in the Premier League this season, but are any under threat of relegation?

The new campaign is now just days away, with an exciting era getting underway at Liverpool.

While the Reds are expected to battling near the top of the table, others may be hoping for solid finishes in the bottom half, staving off the threat of relegation.

Here’s how supporters of Bournemouth, Brentford, Everton, Nottingham Forest and Wolves are predicting the season to play out.

Bournemouth

Last season: 12th

TIA predicted finish: 13th

Best XI: Neto; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Cook, Christie; Semenyo, Scott, Sinisterra; Jebbison.

The view from Bournemouth

Back Of The Net (@afcbpodcast)

Where Bournemouth will finish: I’m going to say we can show more progression and finish in mid-table in 10th spot. Dominic Solanke joining Tottenham is a big blow, though!

Where Liverpool will finish: I think there may be some sort of adjustment period but still feel you’ll be strong. I’ll say 3rd.

Who will win the league? It’s too easy to say Man City again, so I’ll say Arsenal finally get over the line.

One player you wish Bournemouth would sign, realistically: Aaron Ramsdale. He ‘may’ be out of our price range, but Arsenal may be happy for him to go on loan to get some minutes with a club paying towards his wages.

He’s loved down here and he would be a clear upgrade in our goalkeeping department.

Advice for visiting fans: You may want to grab your tickets early as it’s a small ground for the top flight to say the least!

We’ll try and play, though, and are normally good on the eye. Our beach is cool, too!

What’s the mood like this summer and your optimism for the season ahead? The mood is good amongst Bournemouth fans, having just got our record points tally in the Premier League.

We love Andoni Iraola and have made sound additions, though will face a tough task in replacing Solanke.

Brentford

Last season: 16th

TIA predicted finish: 16th

Best XI: Flekken; Hickey, Collins, Pinnock, Henry; Norgaard, Jensen, Janelt; Mbuemo, Carvalho, Toney

The view from Brentford

Billy Grant (@billythebee99) from Beesotted (@beesotted)

Where Brentford will finish: 13th

Where Liverpool will finish: 3rd

Who will win the league? Arsenal

One player you wish Brentford would sign, realistically: Eberechi Eze

Advice for visiting fans: There are loads of pubs to go to in the Kew and Brentford area. Do your research. Get there early. Start in Brentford and work your way back to Kew.

You can wear colours in any pub – most don’t have bouncers on the doors. Fans are friendly but make sure you act with manners.

What’s the mood like this summer and your optimism for the season ahead? This feels like a transitional season for the Bees.

I’m hoping we don’t get a repeat of last year’s catalogue of injuries which threatened to railroad our season. Ivan Toney replacement Igor Thiago getting injured for four months in his first outing hasn’t been a great start.

Have all our injured players back and sign our targets, and we’ll be in good shape.

Everton

Last season: 15th

TIA predicted finish: 14th

Best XI: Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Gana, Garner, Doucoure; Harrison, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin.

The view from Everton

Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte)

Where Everton will finish: 15th, with the wind behind us

Where Liverpool will finish: 3rd

Who will win the league? Man City without difficulty

One player you wish Everton would sign, realistically: I’d turn this on its head and say keeping Jarred Branthwaite. No realistic signing would top retaining him.

Advice for visiting fans: This is your last chance for a reasonably priced matchday meal at The Goodison Supper Bar. Use it wisely.

What’s the mood like this summer and your optimism for the season ahead? It’s uncertain. Financially we’re a basket case and the threat of implosion is lingering and only likely to increase as the season goes on.

Comfortably staying up and getting the new stadium complete seem like modest goals, but the relief of a low-stress season would be immense.

Nottingham Forest

Last season: 17th

TIA predicted finish: 18th

Best XI: Sels; Williams, Milenkovic, Murillo, Aina; Sangare, Danilo; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Awoniyi.

The view from Nottingham Forest

Matt Davies (@MattDavies_FF)

Where Nottingham Forest will finish: 12th to 17th. Forest are in a group of teams including the promoted sides, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Wolves, Bournemouth and Brentford I would say.

Where Liverpool will finish: 3rd. With Jurgen Klopp gone, it feels like Arne Slot will need time, and because of that, the gap to Arsenal and Man City is already wider.

I would say Liverpool’s biggest threat would be Spurs.

Who will win the league? Man City, so long as Haaland stays fit.

One player you wish Nottingham Forest would sign, realistically: A good striker. I was wondering if they would go for Fullkrug or Beier, but it wasn’t to be.

Advice for visiting fans: Don’t expect the best facilities but do expect one of the best atmospheres in the league. It’s a proper old-school stadium.

What’s the mood like this summer and your optimism for the season ahead? Fans are feeling optimistic even though we seem to be written off.

There is hope that we’ve fixed our set-piece defending problems with Nikola Milenkovic joining from Fiorentina. Goalkeeper Carlos Miguel could be a long term solution, Elliot Anderson looks smart business, and crucially, record signing Ibrahim Sangare looks much sharper in pre-season.

Finally, we’ve not had to sell any of our best players so it looks good for a better season, but hopes of a top-half finish or anything like that feels a bit too optimistic.

Wolves

Last season: 14th

TIA predicted finish: 12th

Best XI: Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Toti, Ait-Nouri; J.Gomes, Lemina; Hwang, Cunha, R.Gomes; Larsen.

The view from Wolves

Harry Mansell (@77ClubPodcast)

Where Wolves will finish: 12th

Where Liverpool will finish: 4th

Who will win the league? It has to be Man City again. Pep Guardiola is a genius and the legal men always dodge those charges.

One player you wish Wolves would sign, realistically: We are crying out for a centre-back, so I’ll go with Lewis Dunk at Brighton.

Advice for visiting fans: Don’t drink in Wolverhampton – drink in Birmingham then catch the train in.

What’s the mood like this summer and your optimism for the season ahead? Our fans are still in a bad mood about ticket prices.

The transfer window has been decent, though, and our fans are very excited after a very good pre-season tour in the USA.