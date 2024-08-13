★ PREMIUM
Where fans of all 19 Premier League clubs predict Liverpool will finish

As Liverpool prepare to start a new Premier League season, where do supporters of the other 19 clubs believe they will finish?

The Reds open their campaign at newly-promoted Ipswich on Saturday lunchtime, with positivity in the air after a good summer under new head coach Arne Slot.

There is optimism for what the season could entail under the Dutchman but also accepted leniency for his first season in the English top flight, where he will juggle three other competitions.

We spoke to one fan from each of the other 19 Premier League teams to see where they believe Liverpool will finish in 2024/25.

Interestingly, 14 of the 19 fans think the Reds will end the season in the top three – with two even predicting a top-two finish for Slot’s side at the end of the 38-game campaign.

It is a nod to the existing talent in the squad as less than a week out from the campaign no new signings have been made. So, let’s see who predicted what when it comes to Liverpool’s season.

 

Where the other 19 clubs predict Liverpool to finish:

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 11, 2024: Liverpool's Diogo Jota (R) celebrates with team-mate captain Virgil van Dijk after scoring the first goal during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Sevilla FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Aston Villa: Top three – “Arne Slot has inherited a fantastic squad from Klopp and is a brilliant coach himself, so I think Liverpool can still challenge.”

    (@CrippyCooke)

  • Bournemouth: 3rd – “I think there may be some sort of adjustment period, but I still feel you’ll be strong. I’ll say third.”

    (@afcbpodcast)

COLUMBIA - Saturday, August 3, 2024: Liverpool's Curtis Jones (R) celebrates with team-mate Mohamed Salah after scoring the second goal during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at the Williams-Brice Stadium on day eleven of the club's pre-season tour of the USA. Liverpool won 3-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

PHILADELPHIA - Wednesday, July 31, 2024: Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot (L) gives instructions to Diogo Jota during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at the Lincoln Financial Field on day eight of the club's pre-season tour of the USA. Liverpool won 2-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Leicester: 2nd – “Second. It’s going to be a really interesting season from an outsider’s perspective. Slot simply couldn’t have bigger shoes to fill, but seems to have made a positive impact so far.”

    (@thorpie54)

  • Newcastle: 3rd – “I am not convinced Slot will hit the ground running.”

    (@cm9798)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 11, 2024: Liverpool players line-up for a team group photograph before a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Sevilla FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Southampton: 3rd – “I don’t see Liverpool testing Man City or Arsenal at the top of the league but I still think they’re strong, despite the inevitable teething problems that will come with a new manager.”

    (@lukeosman_)

  • West Ham: Top four – “But Liverpool are also going through a bit of upheaval and it all depends on how quickly the players adapt to Slots style.”

    (@ByJamesJones)

We will have all our club season previews on This Is Anfield this week, which will offer interesting insight into how the other teams are looking heading into 2024/25!

