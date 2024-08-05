5 Premier League clubs who will be pushing to break into Europe

There are five clubs with aspirations of European football this season, with anything other than a top-half finish in the Premier League a disappointment.

We all know who the title favourites and relegation candidates are in 2024/25, but what about those in between?

Newcastle, West Ham, Brighton, Crystal Palace and perhaps to a lesser extent Fulham are all hopeful of European finishes, with positive campaigns lying ahead.

Here’s how fans of those five clubs think they will get on this season.

Newcastle

Last season: 7th

TIA predicted finish: 7th

Best XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Hall; Bruno, Joelinton, Tonali; Gordon, Barnes, Isak

The view from Newcastle

Dave Black (@cm9798)

Where Newcastle will finish: 5th, if we sign a centre-back and a right winger. No Europe and a recovered squad should mean we do well.

Where Liverpool will finish: 3rd. I am not convinced Arne Slot will hit the ground running.

Who will win the league? Yawn, Man City. Unless there’s a deduction…

One player you wish Newcastle would sign, realistically: Marc Guehi

Advice for visiting fans: Have a break every few flights of stairs unless you are an Olympian!

What’s the mood like this summer and your optimism for the season ahead? The mood is one of frustration with PSR at the moment, with no serious signings made as we speak.

There’s a recognition that it’s quality over quantity and two key arrivals would be perfect, however, along with holding on to all our key players.

All eyes on Anthony Gordon…

West Ham

Last season: 9th

TIA predicted finish: 9th

Best XI: Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Emerson; Alvarez, Paqueta, Rodriguez; Kudus, Bowen; Fullkrug

The view from West Ham

James Jones (@ByJamesJones)

Where West Ham will finish: It’s difficult to say given the upheaval that the club is going through now. A new manager, new style of play and, at the time of writing, six new signings, with more expected before the end of the window.

I think a top-10 finish is probably realistic – many are predicting another push for European qualification and while I wouldn’t particularly be surprised, we shouldn’t have such high expectations for Julen Lopetegui’s first season.

One step at a time.

Where Liverpool will finish: Top four, for sure. But Liverpool are also going through a bit of upheaval and it all depends on how quickly the players adapt to Slot’s style.

Pre-season form suggests that hasn’t been an issue, but you can’t really tell until the season is underway.

Who will win the league? As long as it’s not Arsenal, I don’t really care. If I’m honest, I still can’t look past Man City.

One player you wish West Ham would sign, realistically: My answer to this a week ago was Jean-Clair Todibo, but now we’ve got him!

Advice for visiting fans: There’s probably a joke about bringing your binoculars in there somewhere, but that’s been done to death, hasn’t it?

What’s the mood like this summer and your optimism for the season ahead? The mood is optimistic.

We’ve been spoilt over the last four years and fans are now looking for more progress to build on David Moyes’ foundations. The transfer window has given us reason to believe we’re in for a good time, now it’s just whether it can translate onto the pitch.

Overall, the fans are already feeling like Lopetegui can be a real success in east London.

Brighton

Last season: 11th

TIA predicted finish: 11th

Best XI: Verbruggen; Lamptey, Dunk, Van Hecke, Estupinan; Mitoma, Baleba, Wieffer, Minteh; Welbeck, Ferguson

The view from Brighton

Kieran Maguire (@KieranMaguire)

Where Brighton will finish: I’ve genuinely have never had so much uncertainty – somewhere between seventh and 20th!

I’m reasonably confident that it won’t be dull.

Where Liverpool will finish: 2nd

Who will win the league? Arsenal

One player you wish Brighton would sign, realistically: Scott McTominay. Good character, reasonable player, goalscorer.

Advice for visiting fans: Make a weekend of it!

What’s the mood like this summer and your optimism for the season ahead? There’s a lot of uncertainty and confusion, but keeping the faith in owner Tony Bloom has never let us down.

We will always be a local and community club, regardless of what happens on the pitch.

I’m not anticipating many 0-0 draws, as new coach Fabian Hurzeler seems to like the 3-1-6 formation.

Crystal Palace

Last season: 10th

TIA predicted finish: 10th

Best XI: Henderson; Munoz, Anderson, Richards, Riad, Mitchell; Doucoure, Wharton, Sarr, Eze; Mateta. I think Guehi will leave.

The view from Crystal Palace

Robbie Scotcher (@RobbieScotcher)

Where Crystal Palace will finish: 10th. I do think we’ll have good cup run.

Where Liverpool will finish: Top four

Who will win the league? Arsenal

One player you wish Crystal Palace would sign, realistically: Eddie Nketieh. I think we need another striker who offers something different to Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Advice for visiting fans: Check the trains first! They’re always working on the line. Wetherspoons is your best bet for a pub, and try the Tasty Jerk chicken place by the club shop.

What’s the mood like this summer and your optimism for the season ahead? Everyone is optimistic about manager Oliver Glasner.

We’ve brought in a couple of players that have real quality to add to the guys who came in the January window, but I think the fans are nervous we’ll lose more players.

I think Guehi will definitely leave, so it’s important we try and keep Eberechi Eze and Mateta.

But we have a clear style of play and the manager makes it all about the team rather than the individuals, so if they do leave then I trust the board to find the right replacements that will fit the system.

I’m looking forward to seeing how Adam Wharton kicks on, too. He’s a fantastic footballer.

Fulham

Last season: 13th

TIA predicted finish: 15th

Best XI: Leno; Castagne, Cuenca, Bassey, Robinson; Lukic, Iwobi, Reed; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Muniz.

The view from Fulham

Kyle Bonn (@the_bonnfire)

Where Fulham will finish: 13th

Where Liverpool will finish: 3rd

Who will win the league? Arsenal

One player you wish Fulham would sign, realistically: Scott McTominay. Fulham desperately need midfielders and he’s perfect for both Marco Silva’s system and the club’s level.

Advice for visiting fans: Enjoy the local pub scene! It’s lovely.

What’s the mood like this summer and your optimism for the season ahead? The optimism is strong, but only if this summer concludes by filling a few holes.

The loss of Joao Palhinha couldn’t be helped, but replacing him is critical – something they have failed to do thus far.

Neither Sasa Lukic nor Harrison Reed should be counted on as regular starters, yet as it stands, both are in that position.

If they can do that, this season can be a real positive step forward for the club, or at the very least a repeat of last year.