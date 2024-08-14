Man City and Arsenal are the favourites to challenge for the Premier League title ahead of Liverpool this season – is this the season the Gunners go all the way?

Pep Guardiola’s side won a fourth consecutive league crown last time around, but the gap at the top was only two points.

Arsenal have done good business this summer, however, while a 2019/20-esque drop-off from City also feels possible, potentially allowing the Gunners to end their two-decade title drought.

Here’s how fans of both clubs are feeling ahead of the new campaign.

Man City

Last season: Champions

TIA predicted finish: Champions

Best XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Ake; Rodri, De Bruyne, Foden; Bobb, Grealish, Haaland.

The view from Man City

Simon Curtis (@bifana_bifana)

Where Man City will finish: 2nd

Where Liverpool will finish: 4th

Who will win the league? Arsenal

One player you wish Man City would sign, realistically: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Advice for visiting fans: Don’t forget to sing about the charges!

What’s the mood like this summer and your optimism for the season ahead? Who knows, after a brief pre-season of American showboating shoehorned in between the Euros and the Olympics?

Man City must at some point signal the beginning of the end of an era.

With Guardiola starting his last season, four consecutive titles plus every other trophy won, key players departing or beginning to reach the end of their period of influence, plus the inevitable background babble about FA charges, it is hard to avoid the thought that 2024/25 might usher in something slightly different.

Arsenal

Last season: 2nd

TIA predicted finish: 2nd

Best XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Jorginho, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Martinelli, Havertz.

The view from Arsenal

Matt Dawson (@mattddawson)

Where Arsenal will finish: My heart says first, my head says second. I have a huge amount of hope for the forthcoming campaign, but looking beyond Man City is always a challenge.

I do think we can run them all the way again but City are City. They are inevitable.

Where Liverpool will finish: 3rd.

I would be surprised if Liverpool challenged for the title this season, given the lack of Jurgen Klopp. That’s no disrespect to Arne Slot, but there will be an adjustment period required.

A lack of transfer business – although that will likely change – should also be a cause for concern, but I still think they will be the best of the rest.

Who will win the league? City. It’s a boring answer, I know.

One player you wish Arsenal would sign, realistically: Alexander Isak. He is a Thierry Henry regen and would complete this Arsenal team.

All we’re really missing is a natural No.9 and the Newcastle striker would finally provide that. He is so good and would be unbelievable alongside the likes of Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard.

I’m salivating just thinking about it.

Advice for visiting fans: Whatever you do, do not drive. Parking is non-existent considering the stadium is found within a residential area.

There are plenty of tube stops within walking distance to the ground; Finsbury Park and Arsenal (Piccadilly line) and Highbury and Islington (Victoria).

Once at the ground, you’ll find the away area in the South East corner. Some pubs in and around the area will restrict access to away supporters on a matchday. The Drayton Arms has been the designated pub for away fans.

If not drinking there, it’s best to drink away from the Islington area. If coming down from via Kings Cross and Euston, you’ll find plenty of places there before hopping on the tube.

What’s the mood like this summer and your optimism for the season ahead? Arsenal fans are loving life this summer.

Supporters accepted a title defeat quickly and have a renewed sense of optimism that this season could finally be the campaign where they end their Premier League drought.

The Gunners’ squad have added an extra body in Riccardo Calafiori and to use a cliche, Jurrien Timber will be like a new signing.

They will be vital at the back as Arsenal aim to close what was a two-point gap to City in 2023/24. We probably haven’t seen a squad this jam-packed full of talent since “The Invincibles”.

No pressure, then.