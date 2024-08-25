With a squad that is almost fully fit, Liverpool host Brentford in their first Premier League game of the season at Anfield.

After the chaos of last season’s constantly changing injury list, it was refreshing to see Liverpool head into the opening match of the season with a fully fit squad to choose from.

While one of last week’s starters is now a doubt for Sunday’s game, not too much else has changed from the outing at Portman Road.

Here are the key team news notes ahead of Liverpool vs. Brentford:

Jarell Quansah – didn’t train on Friday and Slot said he “picked up a bit of an injury” on Tuesday

– didn’t train on Friday and Slot said he “picked up a bit of an injury” on Tuesday Jayden Danns – remains out with a back problem

– remains out with a back problem Ryan Gravenberch – should be OK but didn’t take part in full training on Friday

Aside from Danns, who remains sidelined with a back problem that kept him out of pre-season, the only real worry Liverpool have is regarding Quansah.

In Friday’s press conference, Arne Slot said: “I think it was Tuesday that he picked up a bit of an injury, so he couldn’t train on Wednesday. Let’s see if he can train today.”

Unfortunately, Quansah couldn’t take part in full team training that day (Friday), though he did appear to do his gym work as normal with the rest of the squad.

The same can be said of Gravenberch.

The Dutchman didn’t go out onto the grass with the rest of the squad on Friday but there was no mention of an injury from Slot.

Last weekend, Gravenberch played as the deepest of a midfield three that also included Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

At the moment, there is no suggestion his absence from training was anything to worry about.

However, if he were to miss out against Brentford, Wataru Endo, Curtis Jones and Mac Allister would be the main contenders to take his spot.

Quansah is far simpler to replace, with Ibrahima Konate ready to come into the team as he did at half time against Ipswich.

• Read here – Liverpool’s expected lineup vs. Brentford as Konate or Quansah problem solved

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Brentford

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros, Davies

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Quansah*, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Bradley, Robertson, Phillips

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Elliott, Endo, Gravenberch, Morton, Nyoni, Bajcetic

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Diaz, Nunez, Jota

* Doubtful