Liverpool FC Women have completed the signing of defender Gemma Evans from Manchester United for an undisclosed fee.

The 28-year-old joins the club after a season with United and previous spells with Reading and Bristol City, working alongside Reds’ manager Matt Beard at the latter.

Evans is a vastly experienced centre-back who can also play left back and has made more than 100 Women’s Super League appearances and gathered almost 70 senior international appearances for Wales.

She made 19 appearances for United last season, collecting a Women’s FA Cup winning medal after their victory at Wembley in May.

Evans said: “It’s a massive move for me. Last season was a difficult year for me as I had to learn to be a teammate in a different way on the field, so it’s so exciting to be at Liverpool and working with Matt again, and I’m proper looking forward to getting ready to go.”

The player has been meeting her new teammates this week, including Welsh international colleague Ceri Holland and former Bristol pair Jasmine Matthews and Yana Daniels.

“They are a really nice bunch I’m met so far and we are really looking forward to try and build on last year and hopefully I can help as much as possible,” added Evans.

“I want more game time and I want to prove the ability I think I have. I haven’t been able to showcase that the last season so I want to meet my standards again and hit the floor running.”

LFC Women manager Beard spoke of his pleasure at renewing his association with the defender and believes she will add extra balance to his squad.

“I’m delighted to bring Gemma in,” said Beard.

“She is a talented player, has got great experience playing in the WSL and international football with Wales, so with her personality as well coming in I think it’s a great fit for us.

“Gemma is versatile and can also play left-back. Last season we lost Taylor (Hinds) for a few months and Jas (Matthews) also had a difficult end to the season with injuries and we looked at it and felt it was something we needed to address.”

Evans is the third signing of the summer window for the Reds following the arrival of Canadian international Olivia Smith and Swedish U23 international Cornelia Kapocs.

She will wear the No. 3 shirt for LFC Women this season.