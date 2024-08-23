Liverpool’s first signing of the summer is a 16-year-old who will join the academy ranks, with the versatile Alvin Ayman joining from Wolves for £2 million.

Ayman’s move to Merseyside has been expected for a number of months, with reports of Liverpool’s pursuit first emerging back in June.

But despite reaching an agreement with the teenager and his family around that time, the process was delayed due to negotiations with Wolves and the Premier League‘s five-step review.

That has now been cleared, with journalist Fabrizio Romano reporting that Ayman has joined Liverpool in a deal worth £2 million in compensation.

Until now Ayman had been unable to train and play with his new team-mates, but with his transfer ratified he will be able to start work properly at the AXA Training Centre.

It is unlikely Liverpool will officially announce the signing.

? Liverpool have completed deal for 16-year-old talent Alvin Ayman to join the Academy from Wolves. 5 year deal, £2m compensation fee and Premier League’s 5 step approval now completed. pic.twitter.com/AJGb4vmskV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 23, 2024

There is a belief that Ayman will begin as part of Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s U18s, though there would no surprise if he is fast-tracked into the U21s under Barry Lewtas.

That was the case for both Trey Nyoni and Amara Nallo last season, with Ayman expected to follow the trend of elite-potential signings at Liverpool.

Another new arrival, 16-year-old winger Rio Ngumoha, is also due to have his switch from Chelsea cleared in the coming days.

Though Romano claims Ayman, who can play in both defence and midfield, has signed a five-year contract, FA rules stipulate that he can only sign scholarship terms of up to three years.

When he turns 17 next year, he will then be able to sign his first professional contract with the club, though again a three-year term is the maximum.

Ayman was a regular for Wolves U18s last season as a 15-year-old, though also made his debut for their U21s, and has played as a left-sided centre-back and further forward in midfield.

While there is an obvious clamour for new additions at senior level, the completion of Liverpool’s deal with Wolves is a huge positive nonetheless.