Outgoings at Liverpool are the centre of attention as the transfer window nears its end, and a further two deals have reportedly been agreed for a combined worth over £25 million.

Sepp van den Berg and Harvey Blair both featured for Arne Slot throughout pre-season, but now find they are not in the first-team picture.

The former has attracted plenty of interest from the Premier League and across Europe but now is set to decide between Brentford and Bayer Leverkusen.

Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reported that Liverpool agreed to a £25 million deal with both clubs, with a five-year contract on offer for Van den Berg.

Sky Sports‘ Lyall Thomas now says the Bees have agreed to pay £25 million plus £5 million in add-ons for the 22-year-old, a considerable profit on the £4.4 million the Reds paid in 2019.

Liverpool have managed to start somewhat of a bidding war as Sky also note that Xabi Alonso’s side are “willing to agree to this deal” but first “need to sell one of their centre-backs.”

The ball is in Van den Berg’s court but Liverpool will hope a decision arrives sooner rather than later.

As for Blair, Liverpool journalist David Lynch reports on his Substack that the club have accepted Portsmouth’s bid for the 20-year-old, worth £300,000.

The club are in the Championship and have been in the discussion for his signature throughout the latter parts of the summer – they have drawn their opening two games of the season.

Turning 21 next month, Blair would have been considering his future for some time with first-team opportunities unlikely with the depth Slot has in his squad.

He is one of several academy talents who are expected to leave before the close of the window, with permanent and loan deals in motion.

Bobby Clark will soon join Salzburg for £10 million, the club are open to offers for Ben Doak and Tyler Morton, and Stefan Bajcetic, Kaide Gordon, Owen Beck, Calum Scanlon, James McConnell and Marcelo Pitaluga are all on the loan table.