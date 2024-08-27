Liverpool are continuing to work on reaching an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Federico Chiesa, with a four-year deal with the winger on the table.

News broke on Monday evening of Liverpool’s unexpected interest in the winger, with the move coming just days before the transfer window closes.

Merseyside reporters were quick to relay information on the Reds’ pursuit and now the Athletic‘s reliable David Ornstein has offered an update.

He states that the club are “working to complete the signing” of the 26-year-old and that “they are now ready to proceed on the basis of what it will take to secure his services.”

Chiesa represents an opportunistic signing as he is available for in the region of €15 million (£12.7m), a bargain for a player of his calibre and experience.

Ornstein adds that Liverpool are “discussing a possible four-year contract” for the winger, which comes after claims from elsewhere that personal terms had already been agreed.

A lot has, understandably, been made about his injury record but he has shown positive signs that he can string games together having featured 37 times for Juventus last season.

His ACL injury in 2021/22 is the headline injury but Liverpool clearly have faith in their own medical department and that Chiesa can put his injuries behind him.

During his 37 games last season, Chiesa scored 10 goals and laid on three assists, playing in four different roles in attack – versatility that makes him all the more attractive to Liverpool.

He has heavily featured at right wing throughout his career and with an obvious void behind Mohamed Salah, it only makes sense that the Reds bolster their options ahead of a long season.

Liverpool have until the Friday deadline to get the deal for Juventus’ No. 7 over the line, and all signs point to that being the case. It’s going to be some week, Reds!

In other news, Liverpool announced the signing of goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who will spend this season at Valencia before moving to Merseyside.