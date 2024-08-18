There was resounding praise for Liverpool after their 2-0 victory at Ipswich, with new head coach Arne Slot‘s side impressing on the opening day.

The Reds weren’t at their best in the first half at Portman Road but a superb second-half performance saw them find another gear.

Diogo Jota finished from close range to open the scoring before Mohamed Salah doubled Liverpool’s advantage soon after.

Here’s how the media reacted to the Reds’ opening-day win.

There was plenty to be positive about

John Brewin of the Guardian focused on the professional nature of Liverpool’s victory as they grew in stature:

“There was to be no Suffolk sucker punch. Arne Slot’s Premier League bow with Liverpool was safely negotiated, avoiding the fate that befell Brendan Rodgers in 2012, a 3-0 defeat to West Brom. “Jurgen Klopp’s October 2015 debut was a 0-0 draw with Tottenham remembered for the vigour of his players. How will this be recalled? Probably with mixed feelings. “After a first half where a circumspect, slow buildup Liverpool were frequently caught cold by Ipswich playing superior, far more inventive football, something like normal service was resumed by a team playing a direct style rather like that under Klopp.”

On X, David Lynch also enjoyed what he saw, describing the second half performance as “sensational”:

“Liverpool sensational in that second half and fully deserving of a perfect start to the season. “The slickness of their play hugely encouraging but also the fact they so easily shrugged off such a patchy first 45 minutes. “Arne Slot will be delighted.”

Karl Matchett of the Independent felt Liverpool were worthy of the three points, as they made the most of more space opening up after the break:

“This was far from a procession for Liverpool and yet a match they were absolutely the stronger, more dominant side in once everything was considered. “That, along with two other factors, is largely why they ended up with the three points after Ipswich marked their return to the Premier League with a performance of real belief and vigour, if a slight lack of final-third presence. “Slot’s team however – early as it is in his tenure after minimal preseason matches – had two new elements which saw them fend off the home side’s pressure and make their own quality count: a much-greater emphasis on playing in central spaces around and in front of the opposition’s defence, and considerably more patience in making the openings they sought.”

The Daily Mail‘s Lewis Steele was another who was left enamoured by what he saw from the Reds in East Anglia, lauding their game management:

“The Arne Slot era starts in style. A bit of a slow first half but excellent after the break. “Diogo Jota clinical, Mo Salah sharp, Trent Alexander-Arnold doing what he does best. Atmosphere here was electric and Liverpool weathered that perfectly.”

The Mirror‘s Mark Jones claimed that the influence of Trent Alexander-Arnold was a big reason for Liverpool eventually prevailing:

“Alexander-Arnold suddenly turned it on as Liverpool stepped it up in the second half to eventually overwhelm Ipswich and create chances at will. “He was heavily involved in great chances for Diaz and Jota before the latter’s goal, which came about after a superb pass from the No.66 to Salah. “It was just another reminder of the outstanding quality of Liverpool’s vice-captain , and while there continues to be the noise around potential incomings to Liverpool this summer, their most important business remains his new contract.”

It was hard not to focus on another record-breaking afternoon for Salah

Jones paid special praise to Liverpool’s legendary No.11, as his astonishing Reds career continues:

“So many pre-season articles and predictions seemed to focus elsewhere, but you write Salah off at your peril. “That’s now a Premier League record nine opening day goals for the Egyptian, who could have had more here and also got an assist. “Like Alexander-Arnold he is of course into the final year of his contract, but talk of Salah’s decline has been greatly exaggerated, and he will again be his side’s leading man on what looks like it’s going to be another exciting season with a new man at the helm.”

Mohamed Salah now has 300 goal involvements (212 goals, 88 assists) in all competitions for Liverpool after 350 games. ??? pic.twitter.com/UT9wQuLjLY — Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) August 17, 2024

Slot clearly thinks there is plenty more to come from Salah, too, telling the media after the game: