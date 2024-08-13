Reports of Liverpool’s push to sign Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili have accelerated in Spain, though sources on Merseyside are less emphatic.

Mamardashvili has emerged as a realistic target for the Reds this summer, with reports in Spain claiming they could sign the Georgian before loaning him out.

It was reported earlier this month that Liverpool were “determined to sign” the 23-year-old as a long-term replacement for Alisson, with it proposed that they buy him this summer for €30 million (£25.6m) before loaning him to Bournemouth.

This story has intensified on Tuesday with Spanish sources Relevo, AS, Marca and the Valencia-based Plaza Deportiva and Las Provincias all bringing similar updates.

Relevo’s Nacho Sanchis writes that Liverpool are “working at full speed” to sign Mamardashvili, citing the failed move for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi as he explained that they “do not like soap operas.”

AS journalist Julian Burgos claims the Reds informed Valencia on Sunday that a “final offer” for the goalkeeper would come within 72 hours.

It is explained that Liverpool intend to sign Mamardashvili and loan him to a Premier League club until 2025/26, with there “already four teams that would be interested.”

However, league rules state that “Premier League clubs cannot loan to another Premier League club a player they have acquired in the same transfer window,” which opens up the prospect of an informal deal being struck for next summer.

Marca‘s Diego Pico reports that those at Anfield “have already made up their minds” on the deal, with it even possible that he rejoins Valencia on loan.

By all accounts, Mamardashvili is eager for the deal to go ahead as planned, while Valencia are expected to “lower their demands” from an initial €40 million (£34.2m).

What Liverpool sources have said

However, while reports in Spain would suggest Liverpool are close to signing the Euro 2024 standout, sources within the club insist otherwise.

The Athletic‘s James Pearce and the Liverpool Echo‘s Ian Doyle both report that the Reds are simply “monitoring” Mamardashvili with no plans to sign goalkeeper this summer.

Doyle does add though that “any move would be for next season at the earliest,” which aligns with claims in the Spanish press that he could immediately depart on loan before arriving at Anfield next year.

Most interestingly, claims of interest in Mamardashvili have not been quashed by Liverpool journalists, which hints that a transfer could take place.

The reluctance to back up those reports of a deal accelerating could be part of negotiations, with it clear that the club would look for a more favourable payment structure.

If the deal were to go ahead, it would likely take longer as three clubs would be involved: Valencia, Liverpool and the side taking Mamardashvili on loan.