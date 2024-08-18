Arne Slot believes Mohamed Salah has “many more years” as a player at the top level after the Egyptian made it 300 goal contributions in 350 games for Liverpool.

Salah scored one and assisted the other as the Reds began the season with a 2-0 win away to Ipswich on Saturday, breaking the Premier League record for opening-day goals.

No player has scored in more opening-day fixtures in the English top flight than Liverpool’s No. 11, who has now done so on nine occasions.

In registering a goal and assist, Salah also made it 300 goal contributions in 350 appearances for the club, with 212 goals and 88 assists in all competitions.

He is fifth in Liverpool’s all-time goalscorers list and eighth when it comes to assists, but at 32 years old heads into the new campaign with only a year left on his contract.

Asked in his post-match press conference how he views Salah’s longevity, Slot predicted “many more years” at the top for his No. 11.

“If I see what he does to keep his body as it is and to be ready to play every game, I think there are many more years inside of him to play,” the head coach said.

“But if you’re OK with it, I’m looking now at Brentford and not at the end of the season!”

Salah spoke to TNT Sports himself after his Man of the Match performance against Ipswich, taking a similar view to his new coach after questions on how things have changed.

“It’s quite different,” the record-breaker said.

"I'm always happy to score goals" ?? Mo Salah reflects on Liverpool's win over Ipswich Town and talks more opening day goals ? ?? @julesbreach pic.twitter.com/KUViUrjJIH — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) August 17, 2024

“Jurgen was with the team like eight years here in Liverpool, he gave everything and now it’s a new manager, new system.

“It’s quite different for all of us, so we need to adapt. We just take it step by step, because some players also came late.

“We just need to know his way of playing and we just need to enjoy the football.”

Asked what fans can expect to see under Slot this season, Salah replied: “Well, we don’t need to put more pressure on him!

“We need to just play football and enjoy our games. Let’s see in the end.”