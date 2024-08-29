Lee Carsley has revealed a major change in roles for Trent Alexander-Arnold after his first England squad announcement.

Just as we are getting back into the swing of regular football, we are hit with an international break. It happens every season but it doesn’t make it any less dissatisfying.

Alexander-Arnold will join up with the squad after Liverpool’s trip to Old Trafford, for the first international break of the season.

England will take on Ireland and Finland in the B Division of the Nations League after they were eliminated from the A division under Gareth Southgate.

It will be an opportunity for Alexander-Arnold and co. to bounce back from the disappointment of losing the Euro 2024 final in Germany earlier this summer.

For the Liverpool No. 66, it will be an opportunity to establish himself as a regular in the England side after playing a fringe role during Southgate’s tenure.

The former manager used him as a midfielder during his most recent appearances, preferring to play Kyle Walker or Kieran Trippier at right-back.

However, it was interesting to note that Carsley listed him among the defenders in his first England squad announcement.

The interim England boss explained his decision as per Henry Winter and detailed how he expects Alexander-Arnold to play as a right-back under him.

“For me, and this camp especially, he will be a right-back, playing in defence,” Carsley said.

“Trent, especially modern-day full-backs, have all-round attributes that almost turn them into midfielders, very comfortable receiving the ball, great range of passing, as has Rico (Lewis) and Kyle Walker-Peters who I watched at Southampton the other day.

“At some point we will see him (Alexander-Arnold) come into midfield but I see him as a right-back.”

England squad for September internationals

Goalkeepers:

Jordan Pickford (Everton), Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Nick Pope (Newcastle).

Defenders:

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Tino Livramento (Newcastle), Rico Lewis (Man City), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), John Stones (Manchester City).

Midfielders:

Conor Gallagher (Atletico Madrid), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Angel Gomes (Lille), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Phil Foden (Man City).

Forwards:

Noni Madueke (Chelsea), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

Future Liverpool hopefuls

Carsley has previously worked as the manager of the U21 team and won the U21 Euros in 2023, with Liverpool duo Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones both featuring at the tournament.

Elliott and Jones nor Jarell Quansah, who frequently played for him at U21 level, made his squad this time around but if they catch the eye, they will have high hopes of earning a call-up in the future.

Especially, if Carsley stays on as England manager on a permanent basis.