With Trent Alexander-Arnold yet to pen an extension at Liverpool his future remains front and centre in fans’ minds, but his headline suitors have reportedly ‘cooled their interest’.

Alexander-Arnold is one of three big names that will be out of contract next summer, with the futures of Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah also uncertain.

The vice-captain heads the list of priorities, though, for sporting director Richard Hughes as the Reds can ill afford to lose their local talisman on a free transfer next summer.

Real Madrid have been consistently linked to the 25-year-old, and his friendship with Jude Bellingham has only added fuel to the fire when it comes to the Spanish side swooping in.

The Mail‘s Lewis Steele, though, states that Real Madrid are “cooling their interest in signing him.”

That is good news to hear in some respects, but Liverpool’s biggest job remains, and that is to tie him up to a new long-term contract – the vice-captain cannot be allowed to simply slip away.

Steele adds that none of the three soon-to-be out-of-contract players “are pushing for an exit,” but Van Dijk recently told reporters that there has been “no changes” to his contract situation.

There had never been immediate concerns that any of the trio would look to leave this summer, but their contract situations remain an ongoing concern.

With a new head coach and changes all around, they will all have the right to judge the project that lies ahead at Anfield and that will involve plenty of trust in the club.

That extends to how they will develop the squad moving forward, and Van Dijk spoke of how he is confident Liverpool will “do the right thing for us” in the transfer market.

“Obviously I think we should make some signings based on how long the season will go,” the captain said.

“But I think they are working behind the scenes and I am fully convinced and trust the club that they will do the right thing for us and get the best possible squad in order to compete in every competition that we are in.”

This was before Martin Zubimendi rejected the Reds in favour of staying at his boyhood club and reports emerged that they are now “unlikely” to sign a No. 6 again this summer.

There’s no doubt Alexander-Arnold will be scrutinising the situation like we all are, Van Dijk and Salah too.